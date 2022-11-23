LOCAL ROUNDUP: Football players land on region awards list

Several Coconino and Flagstaff high school football players were honored by the Grand Canyon Region coaches for their play this season.

Coconino's JT Begay, Prayer Young-Blackgoat, Quinn Mickelson, Bridger French, Jake Mizer and Cooper French all landed on the All-Region First Team, with the announcement issued Tuesday. They were joined by Flagstaff's Holden Sena.

The Flagstaff Eagles had several more players make the All-Region Second Team: Tanner Reiff, Kent Davison, Jadon Wetzel, Trevor Westover and Jake Weidinger were honored. Coconino's players making the second team were Pierson Watson, Tyler Ragan, Griffin Benedict, Reed Merrell, Trey Wood and Jacob Clouse.

The honorable mention list had even more players from both teams. Coconino's players were Angelo Baca, Jacob Deherrera, Cole Hagaman, Ryker Patten, Quintin Russo, Adrian Ulibarri and Enoch Watson. Flagstaff's honorable mention players included Emiliano Armijo, Chase Brown, Cooper Halstead, Nikolas Ibarra-Padilla, Tyler Magill, Dallin Scott, Manuel Soto and Ben Wolter.

The Eagles went 2-8 (0-5 Grand Canyon) this year, while the Panthers went 4-6 (2-3 Grand Canyon) and beat Flagstaff in the annual rivalry game.