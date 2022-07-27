LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff's Scaturro named to USA Wheelchair Rugby World Championship roster

Flagstaff native Adam Scaturro was selected as one of the 12 players on the United States team at the upcoming 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship set to take place Oct. 10-16 in Vejle, Denmark.

The United States previously won both the Americas Championship in Medellin, Colombia, in March and the Tri Nations Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama, over the weekend.

“We believe we have selected 12 athletes that give us the best chance to win at world championships this October in Denmark. We will look to build off our success this season, continue to improve and be ready to take on the world,” interim coach Joe Delagrave said in a press release.

The 2022 squad will also be the first with two women on the 12-player roster.

Club softball

The USA Athletics AZ Fockler softball team is still playing in the Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championship tournament in the 16U platinum bracket in Irvine, California.

The team defeated the Firecrackers team of California, 10-3, Tuesday to stay alive in the double-elimination bracket.

Down 3-2 heading into the top of the fourth inning, USA Athletics AZ Fockler scored six runs in the frame to take a major lead. The team added two more in the sixth and closed out the game.

Coconino sophomore Destiny Villas led the way offensively, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. Coconino junior Hannah Thornsley went 2 for 3 with three runs and a walk.

The team lost earlier in the tournament, making every ballgame moving forward a must-win contest, and it will play again this morning.