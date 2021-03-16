Local Roundup: Flagstaff's Morgan Caslin named 4A Grand Canyon region player of the year

The Flagstaff girls soccer team brought in some hardware following the release of the Grand Canyon Region awards.
Eagles striker Morgan Caslin was named the region player of the year and teammate Lianna Albert earned defensive player of the year honors. Caslin has been the most consistent scoring option for the Eagles offense this season, and Albert anchored the net, allowing just five goals in the regular season and the postseason combined so far to go with 10 shutouts.
Both Caslin and Albert earned First Team All-Region honors as well, along with teammate Cici Garcia. Coconino's Cate Donaldson was the lone Panther to make the first team.
Prescott's Kari Kasun was named the region offensive player of the year and Prescott Badgers head coach Paul Campuzano was named the region coach of the year after his team finished the regular season as the top seed in the 4A Conference.
Flagstaff had a trio of Eagles make the second team in Audrey Hutton, Brisa Arangure and Hailey Schlenker, and Coconino's Alondra Carbajal landed on the second team.
Both Flagstaff and Coconino had three players earn honorable mentions. Flagstaff's Kristen Wendtland, Taylor West and Lauren West made that roll call and Coconino's Jaylie Chastain, Wheaten Smith and Catalina Soria earned it as well.
Flagstaff is in the hunt for its second consecutive 4A state tournament title as the No. 4 seed and will play at top-seeded Prescott Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Prescott in the semifinal round.
Schedule update
The spring high school sports season is off to a delayed start, per usual.
On Tuesday, the Flagstaff baseball team had to reschedule its home opener against Deer Valley again due to snow covering the Eagles' turf field. The Deer Valley game was originally scheduled for Friday but was delayed due to the snowfall at the time. The makeup date for the ballgame will be sometime in April.
The Eagles opened the season Saturday with a pair of wins over Mohave, 4-3 and 15-0 for a doubleheader sweep in Bullhead City. The Eagles are scheduled to host Holbrook on Thursday.
Coconino baseball is also scheduled to host Desert Edge Thursday for the team's season opener, but it is unclear if the field at Coconino High School will be in good enough shape to play on by then.
The Coconino and Flagstaff softball teams are not scheduled to open at home for at least another week. The Panthers were supposed to start at home Friday.
Northland Prep baseball and softball are slated to get their seasons rolling Monday and Tuesday.
Flagstaff and Coconino's beach volleyball programs are scheduled to open Monday. The Flagstaff-based tennis teams -- Flagstaff, Coconino, Northland Prep and Basis Flagstaff -- are all scheduled to have matches in town early next week.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.