Local Roundup: Flagstaff's Morgan Caslin named 4A Grand Canyon region player of the year

The Flagstaff girls soccer team brought in some hardware following the release of the Grand Canyon Region awards.

Eagles striker Morgan Caslin was named the region player of the year and teammate Lianna Albert earned defensive player of the year honors. Caslin has been the most consistent scoring option for the Eagles offense this season, and Albert anchored the net, allowing just five goals in the regular season and the postseason combined so far to go with 10 shutouts.

Both Caslin and Albert earned First Team All-Region honors as well, along with teammate Cici Garcia. Coconino's Cate Donaldson was the lone Panther to make the first team.

Prescott's Kari Kasun was named the region offensive player of the year and Prescott Badgers head coach Paul Campuzano was named the region coach of the year after his team finished the regular season as the top seed in the 4A Conference.

Flagstaff had a trio of Eagles make the second team in Audrey Hutton, Brisa Arangure and Hailey Schlenker, and Coconino's Alondra Carbajal landed on the second team.

Both Flagstaff and Coconino had three players earn honorable mentions. Flagstaff's Kristen Wendtland, Taylor West and Lauren West made that roll call and Coconino's Jaylie Chastain, Wheaten Smith and Catalina Soria earned it as well.