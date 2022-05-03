LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff's Hagerman earns 2 tennis player of the year nods

Division II Flagstaff sophomore Camden Hagerman was named the Section Two Singles Player of the Year for the Eagles boys tennis team. He and junior Alejandro Acuna also combined to win the award for doubles play.

Hagerman went 12-3 in singles during the Eagles' run to the playoffs in singles. He also reached the semifinals of the D-II singles state tournament as the sixth seed. He upset third-seeded Rhys Williams of Arcadia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 in the quarterfinal round.

Acuna and Hagerman went 13-2 at No. 1 doubles for the Eagles. Flagstaff went 13-2 overall to go with a 7-0 mark in the section standings as a team and reached the first round of the team state tourney.

Girls tennis

D-III Basis Flagstaff senior Aeliana Ricci earned co-singles player of the year in Section Six for her play at No. 1 singles for the Yeti. Coach Jessica Buckley won co-coach of the year.

Ricci went 10-1 in singles play during her team's undefeated regular season and first-round loss to Gilbert Christian in the D-III state tournament. She also reached the quarterfinals of the D-III singles championship bracket before falling to top-seeded Nandini Patel of Scottsdale Prep, who went on to win the title.

Track and Field

Coconino and Flagstaff top finishers at Desert Vista Last Chance Meet

Girls:

400m - Alyssa Harris - Flagstaff - 4th - 1:03.00

800m - Kristin Harris - Flagstaff - 6th - 2:26.36

1600m - Mia Hall - Flagstaff - 2nd - 5:00.34; Mary McGinlay - Coconino - 6th - 5:45.04

3,200m - Mia Hall - Flagstaff - 1st - 10:28.59



- 10:28.59 100m hurdles - Wylan Smith - Coconino - 6th - 16.74

300m hurdles - Wylan Smith - Coconino - 8th - 50.16; Payton Bean - Flagstaff - 10th - 51.89

High jump - Sara McCabe - Coconino - 2nd - 5-00; Audrey Hutton - Flagstaff - T-3rd - 4-10; Rachel Hagerman - Flagstaff - T-5th - 4-09

Boys:

800m - Lance Harris - Flagstaff - 1st - 1:57.47

- 1:57.47 1600m - Shaydon Begay - Flagstaff - 8th - 4:43.26

3200m - Spencer Lott - Flagstaff - 10th - 10:12.90

110m hurdles - Scott Palmer - Flagstaff - 6th - 16.21

Pole vault - Scott Palmer - Flagstaff - 8th - 11-03; Cole Hagaman - Coconino - 9th - 10-09

Northland Prep top-10 finishers at Alhambra Last Chance Meet

Girls:

100m - Mollie Donahoe - 4th - 13.19

200m - Mollie Donahoe - 3rd - 27.10

1,600m - Hannah Finney - 2nd - 5:45.54; Meg Moyer - 4th - 5:49.11; Abby Short - 8th 6:10.28

3200m - Meg Moyer - 4th - 13:23.56; Abby Short - 7th - 13:35.50; Hannah Finney - 8th - 13:37.12; Elizabeth Tognacci - 10th - 13:48.91

100m hurdles - Bella Berardi - 1st - 17.49; Alissa Kellar - 5th - 18.16

- 17.49; Alissa Kellar - 5th - 18.16 300m hurdles - Bella Berardi - 2nd - 51.63; Alissa Kellar - 4th - 52.84

Shot put - Ciana Zieminski - 8th - 28-10

Discus - Amelia Gindorf - 10th - 80-08

Javelin - Elise Heick - 5th - 62-05

High jump - Abigail Yanka - 1st - 5-00

- 5-00 Long jump - Abigail Yanka - 5th - 15-00

Triple jump - Kiana Hedberg - 7th - 28-02.75

Boys:

400m - Jordan Strohmeyer - 9th - 55.83

800m - Malakai Hanson - 6th - 2:07.11; Bryce Twidwell - 7th - 2:07.95; Jacob Taylor - 10th - 2:11.18

3,200m - Jacob Taylor - 10th - 10:57.38

110m hurdles - Lukas Pico - 1st - 15.68

- 15.68 300 hurdles - Lukas Pico - 2nd - 41.73

Discus - Jack Martin - 7th - 114-05

Javelin - Jordan Strohmeyer - 3rd - 127-05

High jump - Lukas Pico - 1st - 6-02

Basis Flagstaff top finishers at Perry Pua Last Chance Meet

Girls:

3200m - Emily Mullaney - 4th - 12:24.85; Meredith Bauman - 9th - 14:09.33

Boys:

800m - Brian Hofstetter - 5th - 1:58.18

3200m - Brady Spinti - 10th - 10:42.67

Long jump - Evan Hofstetter - 5th - 20-10

Triple jump - Evan Hofstetter - 3rd - 42-11; Marcus Dufek - 7th - 40-06

