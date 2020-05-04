Local Roundup: Flagstaff's Champions of the Mountain finalists revealed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fourth annual Champions of the Mountain 2020 finalists were announced. The award goes to local high school senior athletes who have excelled in multiple sports throughout their high school careers.

"Flagstaff Sports Institute is proud to announce the finalists for the 2020 Champions of the Mountain Scholarship Award," a press release stated. "This award honors Flagstaff’s outstanding high school seniors who have excelled in multiple sports throughout high school. Finalists were chosen from submitted nominations based off of multi-sport athletic achievement and community citizenship."

This year’s finalists are: Hayden Anderson, NPA; Ginger Blodgett, NPA; Brandon Bounds, NPA; Ana Nicol, NPA; Alyssa Sturm, NPA; Kyle Casados, Coconino; Madelyn Clouse, Coconino; Rebecca Encinas, Flagstaff; Christian Lancaster, Flagstaff; and Carter Wilson, Flagstaff.

Last year, Coconino's Woodlyn Smith, now running track and field and cross country at Grand Canyon University, and Northland Prep's Jacob Marquez took home the top honors -- as each were awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

The winners will be announced and $3,000 in scholarships will be awarded on Wednesday, May 13 via a virtual ceremony that will hosted on Zoom.

Information is available at flagstaffsportsinstitute.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0