Local Roundup: Flagstaff's Champions of the Mountain finalists revealed
0 comments
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Flagstaff's Champions of the Mountain finalists revealed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Roundup

The fourth annual Champions of the Mountain 2020 finalists were announced. The award goes to local high school senior athletes who have excelled in multiple sports throughout their high school careers. 

"Flagstaff Sports Institute is proud to announce the finalists for the 2020 Champions of the Mountain Scholarship Award," a press release stated. "This award honors Flagstaff’s outstanding high school seniors who have excelled in multiple sports throughout high school. Finalists were chosen from submitted nominations based off of multi-sport athletic achievement and community citizenship."

This year’s finalists are: Hayden Anderson, NPA; Ginger Blodgett, NPA; Brandon Bounds, NPA; Ana Nicol, NPA; Alyssa Sturm, NPA; Kyle Casados, Coconino; Madelyn Clouse, Coconino; Rebecca Encinas, Flagstaff; Christian Lancaster, Flagstaff; and Carter Wilson, Flagstaff.

Last year, Coconino's Woodlyn Smith, now running track and field and cross country at Grand Canyon University, and Northland Prep's Jacob Marquez took home the top honors -- as each were awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

The winners will be announced and $3,000 in scholarships will be awarded on Wednesday, May 13 via a virtual ceremony that will hosted on Zoom.

Information is available at flagstaffsportsinstitute.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
A lovely loop in Skunk Canyon, absent its pungent namesake
Local

A lovely loop in Skunk Canyon, absent its pungent namesake

  • Updated

Another new (for me) trail completed, one in which I did not see hide nor hair of the critter that bears the path’s namesake. In recent months, I’ve seen no porkers on Sedona’s Javelina Trail, encountered neither ursine nor skeletal mandibles on the Bear Jaw Trail and didn’t come across anyone even remotely portly on Fat Man’s Loop.

NAZ Elite This Week: Virtual race provides team a needed boost
Local

NAZ Elite This Week: Virtual race provides team a needed boost

They were still running solo, and it was a virtual race. But it was a race. Members of NAZ Elite participated in the NYRR Virtual 5K on Wednesday, using the outing as an opportunity to feel a connection with the running world again after dealing of weeks of near isolation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News