LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff wins city cross country meet

Flagstaff Eagles cross country dominated the Flagstaff City Meet Wednesday at Buffalo Park, taking first place in both the boys and girls 3-mile races.
In the girls race, the Eagles scored a low of 19 points to win, while Coconino (45) took second and Northland Preparatory (76) came in third. Flagstaff runners Mia Hall (17:43) and Makennah Mitchell (19:00) took first and second overall, while Basis Flagstaff sophomore Emily Mullaney (19:01) was close in third place.
The Flagstaff boys took each of the top six spots in their race, finishing with a score of 15. Basis Flagstaff (73), Coconino (76) and Northland Prep (81) took second, third and fourth, respectively.
For the Eagles, senior Lance Harris (15:38) took first place overall, while freshman Cole Troxler (15:46) and senior Ryan Hatch (15:54) took second and third.
The Eagles will travel to Holbrook Friday to participate in the Holbrook Invitational.
Volleyball
Bears 3, Panthers 1
No. 28 4A Conference Coconino (4-9, 4-5 Grand Canyon Region) took an early lead, but fell 3-1 to the No. 11 Bradshaw Mountain Bears (8-3, 8-0 Grand Canyon) at home on Thursday.
Coconino won the first game 25-18, but lost the next three and allowed the Bears to continue their eight-game region win streak.
The Panthers will take on No. 34 Mohave (7-9, 2-7 Grand Canyon) at home on Tuesday.
Griffins 3, Spartans 0
No. 17 2A Northland Prep (7-4, 5-2 Central) fell to No. 21 Glendale Prep (5-7, 3-4 Central) on the road on Wednesday.
The Spartans had previously defeated the Griffins by the same score on Sept. 21, but could not get a single game victory Wednesday.
Northland Prep will take on No. 31 Valley Lutheran (4-11, 1-7 Central) at home on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Spartans 8, Sand Devils 0
No. 1 Northland Prep (7-1, 2-0 Central) pushed its win streak to three matches with a victory over No. 11 Page (2-8, 1-2 Central) on the road on Thursday.
Freshmen Virginia Vaughan and Nadia Schultz had their first varsity goals in the victory.
“We started off the game playing for ourselves, but towards the end of the first half and for the rest of the game we began to play for each other,” Spartans junior Hannah Petrucci said.
“The girls continue to persevere with all our long road trips this year. We’re going to continue to improve over the next two weeks and we’re headed towards our peak at the perfect time,” co-head coach Michael Blair added.