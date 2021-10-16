LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff wins city cross country meet

The Panthers will take on No. 34 Mohave (7-9, 2-7 Grand Canyon) at home on Tuesday.

Griffins 3, Spartans 0

No. 17 2A Northland Prep (7-4, 5-2 Central) fell to No. 21 Glendale Prep (5-7, 3-4 Central) on the road on Wednesday.

The Spartans had previously defeated the Griffins by the same score on Sept. 21, but could not get a single game victory Wednesday.

Northland Prep will take on No. 31 Valley Lutheran (4-11, 1-7 Central) at home on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Spartans 8, Sand Devils 0

No. 1 Northland Prep (7-1, 2-0 Central) pushed its win streak to three matches with a victory over No. 11 Page (2-8, 1-2 Central) on the road on Thursday.

Freshmen Virginia Vaughan and Nadia Schultz had their first varsity goals in the victory.

“We started off the game playing for ourselves, but towards the end of the first half and for the rest of the game we began to play for each other,” Spartans junior Hannah Petrucci said.

“The girls continue to persevere with all our long road trips this year. We’re going to continue to improve over the next two weeks and we’re headed towards our peak at the perfect time,” co-head coach Michael Blair added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0