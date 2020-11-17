Local Roundup: Flagstaff volleyballs beats Deer Valley in 5 sets to move on to 4A semifinals

The Flagstaff Eagles are moving on.

The sixth-seeded Eagles took a neck-and-neck, five-set win over the third-seeded Deer Valley Skyhawks at Deer Valley High School Tuesday night.

The Eagles trailed in the deciding set 8-5 before cutting the gap to 9-8, then used a 5-2 run to take a 13-11 lead. The Eagles closed the fifth with a 15-12 win.

The win marks the third straight season the Eagles have made it to the 4A Conference state tournament semifinal round. Flagstaff took the win over Deer Valley 30-28, 19-25, 26-24, 15-25, 15-12.

Flagstaff moves on and will face No. 2-seeded Salpointe Catholic down in Tucson on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Recognition

The 4A Coconino Panthers, following a breakout season that included the program's first playoff berth in a few years, earned some hardware in the 4A Grand Canyon Region recognitions.

Second-year Panthers head coach Serena Wallace earned region coach of the year honors, senior Brooke Parker was the region player of the year and a member of the All-Region First Team with teammate RiKenna Curtis.

Panthers sophomore Hope Williamson earned second-team honors.