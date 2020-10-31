Local Roundup: Flagstaff volleyball edges Cactus 3-1 Saturday morning

The No. 12 Flagstaff Eagles girls volleyball team held off a late surge from the No. 20 Cactus Cobras on Halloween morning to extend their winning streak to three matches in a row.

The Eagles (10-2, 9-2 4A Grand Canyon) defeated the Cobras 3-1 -- 25-7, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 -- in a bright and early 9 a.m. match.

The Eagles got off to a scorching start, going on an 8-0 run in the first set after the Cobras scored the first point of the match. During that stretch, Gracelyn Nez served four aces to lead the Eagles. They stretched the advantage to 17-3 before eventually taking the first two sets.

“She serves really tough, but sometimes she gets under it and that ball will keep on going. I think if we didn’t have a wall there to stop it, it would go into the pool,” Eagles head coach Beth Haglin said of Nez's serving. “She’s working on her jump float, trying to get it where it's catching those back lines a lot.”

Nez ended the game with an all-around performance with nine kills, five aces and eight digs.

Serving has been a point of emphasis for the Eagles all season long, and today was no different as they finished the game with 19 aces and 11 service errors as a team.