Local Roundup: Flagstaff volleyball edges Cactus 3-1 Saturday morning

The No. 12 Flagstaff Eagles girls volleyball team held off a late surge from the No. 20 Cactus Cobras on Halloween morning to extend their winning streak to three matches in a row.
The Eagles (10-2, 9-2 4A Grand Canyon) defeated the Cobras 3-1 -- 25-7, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 -- in a bright and early 9 a.m. match.
The Eagles got off to a scorching start, going on an 8-0 run in the first set after the Cobras scored the first point of the match. During that stretch, Gracelyn Nez served four aces to lead the Eagles. They stretched the advantage to 17-3 before eventually taking the first two sets.
“She serves really tough, but sometimes she gets under it and that ball will keep on going. I think if we didn’t have a wall there to stop it, it would go into the pool,” Eagles head coach Beth Haglin said of Nez's serving. “She’s working on her jump float, trying to get it where it's catching those back lines a lot.”
Nez ended the game with an all-around performance with nine kills, five aces and eight digs.
Serving has been a point of emphasis for the Eagles all season long, and today was no different as they finished the game with 19 aces and 11 service errors as a team.
“We missed too many serves today,” Haglin said, always looking for ways her team can get better. “The kicker is you want to serve tough but you also want to serve in, and you could tell by serving tough, they weren’t able to get easy passes to their setter, so it made it difficult for them to terminate the ball on services.”
Eagles captain Alyssa Prager played a big part in the service success the Eagles saw Saturday, contributing four aces, including two back-to-back to close out the second set.
“We’ve been working a lot on serves because we’ve missed quite a few. (Haglin) tells us all the time we have to at least get them over instead of in the net,” Prager said, “We had a serve-a-thon yesterday, so serving was a big deal today."
After falling behind during the first two sets, the Cobras flipped a switch and played the Eagles closer throughout the rest of the match.
“Cactus got here 30 minutes before the match started, and I think they were half asleep, and we knew they were going to wake up, and they did,” Haglin said, as Cactus had to make the trip up from the Valley for the early match.
The final two sets of the match were close as the Cobras, led by Kaeleigh Gibson, looked like a completely different team than they did to start the match -- or they just woke up finally.
With only three games left in the regular season, the Eagles have changed their mentality and are focused in their preparation for the playoffs.
“We have been treating every match like a state game, instead of just a normal match, and we’ve talked about being proud of what we are doing instead of just winning,” Prager said.
The Eagles finish off the regular season with three straight games starting Tuesday against the second-ranked team in 4A, Notre Dame Prep (11-0, 10-0 4A West Valley) at 6 p.m. at the War Memorial Gymnasium.
