Local Roundup: Flagstaff volleyball beats Deer Valley in 5 sets to move on to 4A semifinals

The Flagstaff Eagles are moving on.
The sixth-seeded Eagles took a neck-and-neck, five-set win over the third-seeded Deer Valley Skyhawks at Deer Valley High School Tuesday night.
The Eagles trailed in the deciding set 8-5 before cutting the gap to 9-8, then used a 5-2 run to take a 13-11 lead. The Eagles closed the fifth with a 15-12 win.
The win marks the third straight season the Eagles have made it to the 4A Conference state tournament semifinal round. Flagstaff took the win over Deer Valley 30-28, 19-25, 26-24, 15-25, 15-12.
Flagstaff moves on and will face No. 2-seeded Salpointe Catholic down in Tucson on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Recognition
The 4A Coconino Panthers, following a breakout season that included the program's first playoff berth in a few years, earned some hardware in the 4A Grand Canyon Region recognitions.
Second-year Panthers head coach Serena Wallace earned region coach of the year honors, senior Brooke Parker was the region player of the year and a member of the All-Region First Team with teammate RiKenna Curtis.
Panthers sophomore Hope Williamson earned second-team honors.
Flagstaff had junior Gracelyn Nez on the first team while senior Alyssa Prager and junior Bridget Bond were named to the second team.
Both Flagstaff and Coconino had three honorable mentions. For Flagstaff, Berlynn Fowler, Lauren Hagerman and Ainsley Thomas earned honorable mention honors while Morgan Derr, Megan Hicks and Elyce Palmer from Coconino were on the honorable mention list.
In the 2A, the Central Region Northland Prep Spartans landed junior Maggie Auza on the region's first team and senior Natalie Hansen made second team.
Indoor football league
The NAZ Wranglers in Prescott Valley released their schedule of their inaugural season in 2021. The Wranglers are scheduled to open the season against the Tucson Sugar Skulls in Prescott Valley Saturday, April 3, at the Findlay Toyota Center.
In total the Wranglers are scheduled to play 16 games. For a full schedule, go here.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
