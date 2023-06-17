A Flagstaff-based youth soccer team is continuing its historic season next weekend.

The Flagstaff United Soccer Club (FSC) U14 girls team, after winning its first Arizona State Cup -- a prestigious club soccer tournament -- in April, is set to play in the Far West Regional beginning June 23 in Boise, Idaho.

What the players, coaches and families believe is even more impressive than the play on the field, though, is FSC's fundraising efforts.

The Far West Regional is a seven-day tournament, and each of the girls and their families have to incur the cost of travel, food, hotels and everything in order to play. In all, through sales of shirts, knocking on business doors and all sorts of other fundraising tactics, the team raised about $18,000.

That figure is far more than any of the team members expected, and will help to allow each of the players to make the trip.

“It’s so cool that one team of 16 girls came together, and the whole community had no problem supporting us,” said Misti Welker, a team mother and one of the parents who led the fundraising effort.

FSC will play the top teams from states around the region beginning June 23. A championship run would vault the team into its first national tournament.