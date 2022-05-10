LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff track athletes place at state

The Flagstaff Eagles had three top-10 finishes in the first weekend of the Division II state championship track and field meet on Saturday at Mesa Community College.

The Eagles boys and girls both earned medals in their respective 4x800m relays. Mia Hall, Alyssa Harris, Kristin Harris and Makennah Mitchell finished second in the final, clocking a time of 9:50.09. Their mark was a significant improvement from their sixth-place qualifying spot. Shaydon Begay, Lance Harris, Ryan Hatch and Dash McQuivey finished in third with a time of 8:07.79 in the boys race, improving five spots from the qualifying round.

Audrey Ketter rounded out the top finishes in day one with a ninth-place mark in girls pole vault (8-06).

The state championship meet will resume this weekend in Mesa.

Softball

Bobcats 10, Spartans 5

Eighth-seeded Northland Prep ended its season with a loss to top-ranked Benson Saturday in the 2A Conference state tournament quarterfinal round.

The Spartans defeated No. 9-seeded Trivium Prep, 10-0, via mercy rule in six innings Friday but could not put up the same offensive production the next day against the Bobcats.

Northland Prep finished the season with a record of 17-5 and had won the Central Region with an 8-0 mark.

Basketball

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has changed its Basketball Rules Book, strongly recommending shot clocks be used in state high school associations in the upcoming winter season.

The shot clock guidelines were simplified to suggest a full reset of the shot clock after a ball is intentionally kicked or fisted. But states are in control of their own rules and can change the clock to a partial reset if they choose to.

“High school basketball from a playing rules perspective is in a good place,” said Billy Strickland, chair of the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee.

