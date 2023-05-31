Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Victoria Core, 14, of the Flagstaff Snow Shark Swim Team was selected to attend USA Swimming’s Western Zone Select Camp, an invitational camp that identifies and develops top teenage talent, according to a press release.

USA Swimming's 56-member roster consists of boys and girls ages 12-15 selected based on their performance in the 2022 Long Course Season. Western Zone camp will take place at San Diego State University June 15-18. The camps consist of both in-water practices and classroom sessions that cover various information designed to motivate and empower athletes as they continue their swimming careers.

Core is an eighth-grader who attends Northland Preparatory Academy. With the Flagstaff Snow Sharks she attends eight practices a week between the Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff High School pools -- along with twice-per-week dryland training overseen by Flagstaff’s Orthopedic Spine Institution.

Core joined the Flagstaff Snow Sharks when she was 6 years old and started swimming competitively at 7.

Over her seasoned swimming career, she has been selected to represent Arizona with All- Stars (2023), Age Group Western Zones (2022), and Speedo Sectionals (Austin, Texas, 2023). Core is also an accomplished distance swimmer, holding four Arizona state titles in the long course and short course season (400i-meter, 800m freestyle, 1500m free and 1,000- yard free events) as a 13- and 14-year-old.

This summer she will also attend three sessions of Nike Swim Camp held at Northern Arizona University -- which she credits diversifying her exposure to college-level coaching.

