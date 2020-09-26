Local Roundup: Flagstaff sweeps Ray Wherley cross country invite, NPA racers finish strong

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Division II Flagstaff Eagles cross country team took a pair of boys and girls team wins at the Ray Wherley Invite Saturday in Prescott.

The Eagles claimed first, second and third on the girls side behind strong races from Mia Hall (19:09.71), Brooke Golightly (20:49.19) and Allie Thurgood (21:12.08) en route to a low team score of 80 -- well ahead of second-place Sunrise Mountain's 111.

Breana Biggambler finished 15th in 22:39.77, Alyssa Harris came in 16th in 22:55.63, Makennah Mitchell took 23rd in 23:25.50. Ella Peterson finished 38th in 24:47.64 to round out the results for the Flagstaff girls.

The Flagstaff boys squad saw three runners finish in the top 10, led by Lance Harris in second in 17:17.59, for a low score of 89 -- just edging Skyline's 93.

Joining Harris in the top 10 was Max Davis in sixth with a time of 17:40.34 and Ryan Hatch's time of 17:49.69 to finish eighth. McKay Dunn took 34th in 19:09.34, Troy Baker 46th in 19:24.84, Chad Philpott 49th in 19:37.31. Joshua Birdno had a 62nd-place finish in 20:13.47.

The D-IV Northland Prep Spartans were also represented down in Prescott with a solid day from both the girls and boys teams.