Local Roundup: Flagstaff sweeps Ray Wherley cross country invite, NPA racers finish strong

The Division II Flagstaff Eagles cross country team took a pair of boys and girls team wins at the Ray Wherley Invite Saturday in Prescott.
The Eagles claimed first, second and third on the girls side behind strong races from Mia Hall (19:09.71), Brooke Golightly (20:49.19) and Allie Thurgood (21:12.08) en route to a low team score of 80 -- well ahead of second-place Sunrise Mountain's 111.
Breana Biggambler finished 15th in 22:39.77, Alyssa Harris came in 16th in 22:55.63, Makennah Mitchell took 23rd in 23:25.50. Ella Peterson finished 38th in 24:47.64 to round out the results for the Flagstaff girls.
The Flagstaff boys squad saw three runners finish in the top 10, led by Lance Harris in second in 17:17.59, for a low score of 89 -- just edging Skyline's 93.
Joining Harris in the top 10 was Max Davis in sixth with a time of 17:40.34 and Ryan Hatch's time of 17:49.69 to finish eighth. McKay Dunn took 34th in 19:09.34, Troy Baker 46th in 19:24.84, Chad Philpott 49th in 19:37.31. Joshua Birdno had a 62nd-place finish in 20:13.47.
The D-IV Northland Prep Spartans were also represented down in Prescott with a solid day from both the girls and boys teams.
The Spartans girls took fifth as a team with 245 points. Jillian Raab led the way for Northland Prep in 17th in 22:55.83, Meg Moyer finished 30th in 23:46.71, Audrey Gillenwater took 36th in 24:30.97, Eliza Moyer finished 45th in 25:35.12, Dena Pappas in 56th in 27:14.79, Hannah Gillenwater in 65th in 28:53.66 and Joella Whiting finished 72nd in 37:07.15.
Over on the boys side Northland Prep took seventh as a team with 206 points led by solid days from No. 1 and 2 runners Malakai Hanson and Dana Leib-Perry. The two finished in 11th and 13th in 18:05.59 and 18:13.88, respectively.
Rounding out the results for the Spartans, Isaak Ulm finished in 60th in 20:11.44, Dan Berger took 66th in 20:29.91, Jacob Taylor finished 76th in 21:17.69, Nevan Watson in 88th in 21:39.69 and Kobe Yazzie took 102nd in 23:07.50.
Northland Prep is scheduled for the Dave Conatser Invite Friday, Oct. 9, while Flagstaff is slated be at the Desert Twilight XC Festival starting Friday.
