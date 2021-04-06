Local Roundup: Flagstaff softball takes convincing win over Lee Williams

The 4A Flagstaff softball team took its second win a row, continuing its bounce-back from two straight losses, Monday on the road in Kingman.

The Eagles made easy work of Grand Canyon Region foe Lee Williams, 17-1, improving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the league. Lee Williams fell to 1-9 overall and 0-5 in the region.

The Eagles connected for 14 hits as the Flagstaff batters were struck out just three times. Andi Elliot let the way at the plate with a big four-hit showing as the senior went 4 for 5 with five RBIs.

Lianna Albert and Olivia Lanssens also had multi-hit days with two apiece. Lanssens had three RBIs and Albert added two.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Lee Williams to cap off the two-game series Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at Flagstaff High School.

Marauders 9, Panthers 2

Coconino fell on the road at Grand Canyon Region opponent Mingus Union Tuesday. The Panthers had won two in a row entering the day, but fell to 2-4 and 2-2.

Coconino recorded just three hits in the loss as Alyssa Fockler, Marissa Rodriguez and Rayne Cosnuau were the three Panthers to get hits.