Local Roundup: Flagstaff softball takes convincing win over Lee Williams

The 4A Flagstaff softball team took its second win a row, continuing its bounce-back from two straight losses, Monday on the road in Kingman.
The Eagles made easy work of Grand Canyon Region foe Lee Williams, 17-1, improving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the league. Lee Williams fell to 1-9 overall and 0-5 in the region.
The Eagles connected for 14 hits as the Flagstaff batters were struck out just three times. Andi Elliot let the way at the plate with a big four-hit showing as the senior went 4 for 5 with five RBIs.
Lianna Albert and Olivia Lanssens also had multi-hit days with two apiece. Lanssens had three RBIs and Albert added two.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Lee Williams to cap off the two-game series Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at Flagstaff High School.
Marauders 9, Panthers 2
Coconino fell on the road at Grand Canyon Region opponent Mingus Union Tuesday. The Panthers had won two in a row entering the day, but fell to 2-4 and 2-2.
Coconino recorded just three hits in the loss as Alyssa Fockler, Marissa Rodriguez and Rayne Cosnuau were the three Panthers to get hits.
Coconino and Mingus will cap off the two-game series at Coconino High School on Thursday.
Spartans 18, Flames 1
The 2A Northland Prep Spartans made easy and fast work of 2A Central Region opponent Valley Lutheran on the road Tuesday. The big 17-run win is the third straight for the Spartans who remain perfect at 3-0 and 2-0 in the region.
The Spartans finally get their home opener Wednesday against North Pointe Prep at Sinagua Middle School.
Girls tennis
Bears 9, Panthers 0
Things continue to go rough for the D-II Panthers. Coconino dropped its fourth match in a row to start the season, losing to Section Two foe Bradshaw Mountain 9-0 on Tuesday at home. The Panthers have lost all four of their matches by 9-0 sweeps.
Coconino is scheduled to take on winless D-II Barry Goldwater on Thursday in the Valley.
Badgers 6, Eagles 3
The D-II Flagstaff tennis team fell on the road at Section Two opponent Prescott Monday. The Eagles lost their second match in a row and fall to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the section.
Flagstaff is scheduled to take on D-II Washington Wednesday on the road in the Valley.
Scorpions 6, Yeti 3
The D-IV Basis Yeti fell for the first time this season, losing to Section Six rival Sedona Red Rock on Monday. The Yeti fell to 3-1 with the loss.
Beach volleyball
Panthers 5, Spartans 0
The perfect start continues.
D-II Coconino took a win over D-II Scottsdale Prep at home to remain perfect at 4-0, taking their third straight win via sweep in the process. The perfect Panthers are scheduled to take on Section Four foe Dysart Wednesday on the road.
Eagles 4, Padres 1
Make it four in a row for D-II Flagstaff, which beat D-II Marcos de Niza on the road in the Valley on Monday. Flagstaff (4-1) is scheduled to take on D-II Northwest Christian in the Valley on Wednesday.
Boys tennis
The D-II Flagstaff boys tennis team keeps on rolling. The Eagles took their fifth win to open the spring season, beating Section Two foe Prescott 6-3 at home on Monday.
Flagstaff (5-0, 3-0 Section Two) is slated to host Washington at home on Wednesday.
