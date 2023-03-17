The Flagstaff softball team split a pair of games at the Desert Mountain Softball Tournament in Scottsdale Thursday.

The 4A Conference Eagles started with a thrilling 3-2 win over the 4A Arcadia Titans. Leading 1-0 after five innings, Flagstaff scored two in the top of the sixth frame.

Eagles senior Danica Wilson went 1 for 1 from the plate, hitting a home run. She walked twice and scored two runs. Junior Olivia Lanssens was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Junior Gianna Baca pitched a complete game, striking out eight batters for Flagstaff.

The Eagles fell 8-5 to 5A power Cactus Shadows in the second game, as they were unable to overcome the Falcons' burst in the fourth inning. After three frames, the teams were tied at 5-5, but Cactus Shadows scored three in the fourth and held Flagstaff at bay.

Offensively, junior Angelica Evans led the way for the Eagles. She went 1 for 1 at the plate with a two-run home run. She also drew a walk against the Falcons.

Flagstaff (3-0) was set to play two more games in the exhibition competition.

Huskies 7, Panthers 6

Coconino dropped its first game in the West Valley Softball Invitational in Buckeye Thursday, losing to JW North from Riverside, California.

The Panthers couldn't slow down the Huskies offense, but had a few solid hitting performances. Senior KodyLynn Watson went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and was also hit by a pitch. Senior Olivia Gomez finished 1 for 1 with two runs and, like Watson, reached base from being hit by a pitch.

Coconino (3-0) was set to play two more games in the exhibition tournament.

Girls soccer

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) amended its rules for high school soccer in the 2023-24 season, the federation announced earlier in March.

High school referees will now have a set of criteria to consider when determining misconduct for a player “denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity” (DOGSO).

The new rule includes four criteria to consider when determining if a goal-scoring opportunity was denied: The distance between the offense and the ball, the general direction of the play, the likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball, and the location and number of defenders. The rule also outlines the resulting consequences if DOGSO is determined to have occurred.

"Denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity is currently stated under ‘misconduct’ but the rules offered no guidance to officials for how to determine when a DOGSO foul has occurred,” said Julie Cochran, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Soccer Rules Committee. “These criteria now help officials identify a DOGSO foul and the corresponding penalties."

The NFHS has not yet made it clear exactly what the punishment will be when a player commits this type of penalty.