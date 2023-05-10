The Flagstaff Eagles softball team ended its season Tuesday on an 11-1 loss at Paradise Honors in the 4A Conference state championship tournament in Phoenix.

The No. 14-seeded Eagles (17-6) dropped their second postseason game to the sixth-seeded Panthers to finish their playoff run. They also lost 9-1 to the Panthers in the double-elimination section of the bracket on May 2.

Paradise Honors hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to win the game via mercy rule in just six innings.

Junior Gianna Baca scored Flagstaff's lone run, hitting a solo home run in the top of the sixth. She finished her day at the plate 2 for 3.

Flagstaff pulled off upsets over Eastmark, the third seed, and No. 7 Coconino during its time in the tournament.

Region honors

Players from both Flagstaff and Coconino received Grand Canyon All-Region nods for their play this spring.

Panthers sophomore Kaitlyn Tso was named the player of the year, senior KodyLynn Watson earned offensive player of the year honors and Kimberly Dennis was named manager of the year.

Flagstaff's Baca earned first-team honors, along with senior teammate Reese Elliott, and Coconino's Tso, Watson, junior Alyssa Fockler and sophomore Destiny Villas.

The second team included Coconino senior Izzy Pozar, sophomore Danica Kern and senior Olivia Gomez, along with Flagstaff senior Gracie Schmitz and freshman Cailee Culwell.

The honorable mention list had more local players on it. Flagstaff junior Kamya June, junior Olivia Lanssens, sophomore Hallie Watkins and senior Danica Wilson earned spots, as did Coconino senior Victoria Lessley.

Northland Prep, a 2A Conference program, found itself all over the Central All-Region awards.

Sophomore Kianna Butler earned player of the year, senior Reannan Butler was named offensive player of the year, senior Bella Giurlanda earned defensive player of the year and Betty Dean was named the manager of the year, with the Spartans sweeping all four honors.

The three aforementioned players were named to the first team, along with sophomore Audre Wilson, junior Dakota Lakin, senior Christianna Janisse and sophomore Haley Cody.

Sophomore Madelyn Newton earned second-team honors, as senior Vanessa Faultner and freshman Isabel Stoffers took honorable mention nods.