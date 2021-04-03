Local Roundup: Flagstaff softball beats Holbrook, 13-1

The 4A Flagstaff softball team bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 13-1 win over 3A Holbrook on the road in Holbrook Saturday morning.

The Eagles improved to 5-2 overall after beating the hosting Roadrunners. Flagstaff had lost two in a row, both against Mingus Union last week at home and on the road in Cottonwood.

Lily Anderson hit a home run in the win over Holbrook while Andi Elliot roped a few hits, according to Eagles skipper Ray Hernandez.

The Eagles (5-2, 4A Grand Canyon) are scheduled to play at region opponent 4A Lee Williams (1-8, 0-4 4A Grand Canyon) in Kingman Monday at 3:45 p.m.

