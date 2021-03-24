Local Roundup: Flagstaff softball, baseball beat Greenway on the road

The Flagstaff Eagles softball team continued its strong start to the season with its fourth win in four tries.

The Eagles survived a rally attempt in the bottom of the sixth inning by Greenway to secure a 2-1 win on the road in the Valley in the meeting of the 4A Conference teams.

Flagstaff scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth. The Eagles allowed six hits and connected for just four, getting offense off sparse chances as the Demons recorded 15 strikeouts. Flagstaff, meanwhile, struck out five Greenway batters.

Lily Anderson and Andi Elliott made good on the few chances against Greenway's ace as each got hits and were sent home for the two runs.

The Eagles (4-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon Region) is scheduled to host 4A Cactus (2-2, 1-0 West Valley Region) Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Baseball

Eagles 6, Demons 3

It was a tight one, but 4A Flagstaff outlasted 4A Greenway on the road Tuesday after pitcher Teague Van Dyke got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win.

Flagstaff picks up its fifth win in five tries