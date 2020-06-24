Local Roundup: Flagstaff Scrappers youth club softball competes in tournaments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Scrappers youth club softball team has found a way to get some tournament time in, competing over the past few weeks in the Prescott area.

The 14U squad took first place at a National Softball Association Beat the Heat tournament in Prescott, which is allowing youth sports to compete, by going 2-1 with a 27-7 run differential in pool play.

The squad followed up pool play by winning three straight in their bracket, outscoring opponents 26-4 combined in the June 13-14 tourney.

The 14U team also took first in a friendlies tourney that hosted nine teams in Prescott Valley this week.

The Scrappers also saw their 12U go 2-0-1 in pool play with a 32-8 run differential at the Beat the Heat tourney and followed up pool play with a 4-2 loss in the second round of bracket play.

Other youth club teams such as the Flagstaff Freeze have also traveled to towns that are allowing tournaments, as the team recently posted solid marks in Bullhead City, according to its Facebook page. The Freeze 12U team went 2-0 in pool play before losing its first game of bracket play.

