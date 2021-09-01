Local Roundup: Flagstaff schedules last-minute football game

The Flagstaff Eagles made a last-minute schedule change Tuesday, and Jeannine Brandel, the school's athletic director, said the team will travel to Camelback High School in Phoenix on Thursday to open its 2021 regular season.

Flagstaff High School was originally scheduled to travel to Peoria on Friday. But the Eagles will host The Kickoff, a high school football event held at Northern Arizona’s Walkup Skydome. Thus, they could not travel Friday, while Glendale Cactus and Gilbert Mesquite play in Flagstaff on Friday.

Peoria will face Canyon View on Friday, while Flagstaff's Thursday road game against Camelback allows the Eagles to be back for the event. The Spartans, part of the Phoenix Union High School District, played just one game in a shrunken season in 2020. They defeated Carl Hayden Community, 41-38, in October.

Volleyball

Titans 3, Panthers 0

Coconino fell 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 on the road at Thunderbird High School on Tuesday to open the regular season. Like Coconino, Thunderbird reached the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs last season, and provided an early test for Coconino.