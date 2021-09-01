Local Roundup: Flagstaff schedules last-minute football game

The Flagstaff Eagles made a last-minute schedule change Tuesday, and Jeannine Brandel, the school's athletic director, said the team will travel to Camelback High School in Phoenix on Thursday to open its 2021 regular season.
Flagstaff High School was originally scheduled to travel to Peoria on Friday. But the Eagles will host The Kickoff, a high school football event held at Northern Arizona’s Walkup Skydome. Thus, they could not travel Friday, while Glendale Cactus and Gilbert Mesquite play in Flagstaff on Friday.
Peoria will face Canyon View on Friday, while Flagstaff's Thursday road game against Camelback allows the Eagles to be back for the event. The Spartans, part of the Phoenix Union High School District, played just one game in a shrunken season in 2020. They defeated Carl Hayden Community, 41-38, in October.
Volleyball
Titans 3, Panthers 0
Coconino fell 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 on the road at Thunderbird High School on Tuesday to open the regular season. Like Coconino, Thunderbird reached the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs last season, and provided an early test for Coconino.
Seniors Abigale and Emma Reardon dominated on the court for the Chiefs. Emma led Thunderbird with 24 kills and 15 serves received, while Abigale collected a team-high 17 digs and served four aces.
The Panthers (0-1) will travel to Marcos de Niza on Thursday. The Padres went 7-9 last season and started their season with a straight-set loss to Poston Butte. Coconino will play its first home match on Tuesday against Lee Williams.
Warriors 3, Spartans 1
Northland Prep took an early lead but eventually fell at 3A Tuba City Tuesday to open their season.
Northland Prep won the first set 25-23. It kept the next three sets close, but lost 25-19, 25-17, 25-23.
The 2A Spartans (0-1) will host Camp Verde (0-1) Thursday in Flagstaff for their home opener. Camp Verde fell 3-0 to Payson on Tuesday.