LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff High volleyball swept at home

The Flagstaff Eagles girls volleyball team fell in a sweep to the Arcadia Titans in a freedom match at home Thursday.

Arcadia won each set in relatively dominating fashion, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, against the young Eagles team still looking to find its footing this season.

Flagstaff's loss came just a day after its 3-1 road victory over Paradise Honors in Surprise on Wednesday.

The Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will play another freedom match at Deer Valley in Glendale on Wednesday.

Warriors 3, Spartans 2

Northland Prep Academy blew an early lead Wednesday night, dropping its away match at Tuba City in a tiebreaker.

The Spartans led the match, 1-0 and 2-1, but fell in the fourth set and tiebreaker to lose a close contest against the Warriors.

Tuba City seniors Ellyce Begay and Lyrissa George each had 21 kills, tied for the most in the match. Warriors senior Asia Sixkiller played well at the setter spot, assisting on 30 points won. Senior Bella Moseng led the way for the Spartans with 19 kills.

The Spartans lost their second straight match, dropping their record to 1-2 (1-0 Central). Northland Prep was set to play in an exhibition tournament over the weekend at Payson High School.

Boys soccer

Spartans 3, Lobos 1

Northland Prep Academy won its third straight match to begin the season Thursday, defeating Snowflake in a freedom contest at Sinagua Middle School.

In total, the Spartans have outscored their opponents 9-2 in three matches, and started the regular season with a three-game win streak for the first time since 2015.

Northland Prep (3-0, 1-0 North) will visit Blue Ridge for its first road match of the season on Tuesday.