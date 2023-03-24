Former Flagstaff Eagles soccer player Lyza Bosselmann was drafted to the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League ahead of the 2023 season.

The goalkeeper was selected by the D.C.-based club with the fourth pick of the third round on Thursday, Jan. 12. Bosselmann graduated from Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington.

She earned All-West Region and First Team All-WCC honors this past season and was also named Academic All-District and Academic All-WCC. Bosselmann holds the program record for fewest goals allowed in a season and a career with 13 goals surrendered in 2022 and 47 since 2019.

She is second all-time in shutouts at Gonzaga with 20 and has the eighth most career saves with 182.

The Spirit went 3-9-10 last season, and begin their 2023 campaign Sunday against OL Reign.

Softball

Spartans 21, Honey Badgers 0

Northland Prep Academy started its region schedule strong and needed just four innings to beat Highland Prep in Surprise Thursday.

The 2A Conference Spartans (3-1, 1-0 Central) opened the contest with nine runs in the top of the first inning.

Sophomore Kianna Butler pitched all four innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 batters for the Spartans, who are now on a three-game win streak.

Reannan Butler led the way offensively, going 2 for 2 with four RBIs, three runs and a triple, and Northland Prep didn't commit a single error in the ballgame. She also drew two walks. Spartans sophomore Audre Wilson went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Like Reannan Butler, Wilson also drew three walks.

The Spartans are scheduled to host North Pointe Prep Tuesday at Sinagua Middle School for a 3:45 p.m. contest.

Baseball

Spartans 12, Honey Badgers 8

Northland Prep Academy pushed its record to 2-2 (1-0 Central) with a region win at Highland Prep in Surprise Thursday.

The Spartans scored five runs in the top of the first inning to start strong. The Honey Badgers closed the gap to just two runs, but no closer, as Northland Prep ran away with the win.

Junior Jordan Donahue went 3 for 5 with two RBIS, a triple, a double, two runs and two stolen bases for the victors of their last two games. Junior Leaf Bailen went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles, two runs and a stolen base. Junior Luke Applin hit a solo home run.

NPA is scheduled to host North Pointe Prep Tuesday.

Running

Flagstaff High School graduate Maddy Christopher finished fifth in the open division women's race at the LA Marathon Sunday, running a time of 3:04:14.99.

Christopher ran for the Eagles cross country and track and field teams and went on to compete with the Arizona Wildcats.