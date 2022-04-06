LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff girls tennis earns section victory over Prescott

No. 16 Flagstaff girls tennis bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 5-4 section win over No. 9 Prescott on Tuesday.

The Eagles utilized their depth to earn the victory, winning at No. 2 and 3 doubles, as well as No. 4, 5 and 6 singles. Junior Harmony Labanok picked up the most dominant victory, winning 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

Flagstaff (8-1 3-1 Section II) will visit No. 2 Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale on Thursday.

Bears 5, Panthers 3

No. 69 Coconino fell in a section loss at No. 51 Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday.

The Panthers have not yet won a team match, but sophomore Emma Hirning won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5 singles, the Panthers' best individual score. Senior Ellie Johnston and junior Lisa Smith also won, 8-5, at No. 1 doubles.

Coconino (0-9, 0-6 Section II) will host No. 65 Barry Goldwater on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Eagles 8, Badgers 1

No. 13 Flagstaff earned its third consecutive win Tuesday, defeating No. 11 Prescott on the road.

Sophomores Camden Hagerman and Kendrick Estes picked up the most dominant singles victories against Prescott, both winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively. The Eagles have combined to beat their last three opponents by a total of 26-1.

The Eagles (7-1, 2-0 Section II) will host No. 9 Notre Dame Prep on Thursday.

Softball

Panthers 3, Marauders 1

No. 4 4A Conference Coconino defeated No. 5 Mingus Union at home on Tuesday, winning its seventh consecutive game.

After three scoreless innings, the Panthers scored two runs in the fourth inning to take a lead. Mingus Union tallied a single run in the sixth inning.

Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso pitched another complete game, striking out 14 batters and giving up just two hits.

The Panthers (7-1, 5-0 Grand Canyon) were set to host No. 25 Mesquite on Wednesday.

Baseball

Panthers 12, Marauders 8

No. 15 Coconino won its second consecutive game Tuesday, defeating No. 21 Mingus Union on the road.

The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and poured on more runs the rest of the way to earn the away victory.

Junior Quinn Mickelson led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs, two runs and a walk. Junior Adrian Marquez drew four walks, earning the most of Coconino's 12 total walks.

The 4A Panthers (8-4, 5-2 Grand Canyon) will host Mingus Union again Thursday.

Beach volleyball

Panthers 5, Sentinels 0

No. 19 Coconino won its third consecutive match in a sweep over No. 21 Seton Catholic Prep on Tuesday at Coconino High School.

The Panthers won each match in straight sets. The closest individual set came in the fours match. Seniors Cate Clifton and Maraya Sedillo took their first set, 21-7, but had to battle to a 23-21 win in the second to earn the victory.

Coconino (6-4, 2-0 Section IV) was set to play its third match in as many days with a road contest against No. 17 Mohave on Wednesday.

