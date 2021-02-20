Local Roundup: Flagstaff girls soccer routs Bradshaw Mountain, 8-0

With just four regular-season matches left on the Flagstaff girls soccer team's schedule, the team is sitting pretty well near the top of the 4A Conference.

Flagstaff entered Saturday ranked at No. 2 in the conference, behind just 4A Grand Canyon Region rival Prescott -- a team that handed the Eagles a tight and wild 1-0 loss in Flagstaff early in the season.

Outside of Prescott, no one in the 4A has come close to touching the Eagles. All of Flagstaff's six wins have been by at least three goals, including a dominant win over region squad Bradshaw Mountain, 8-0, Saturday at Flagstaff High School. The win puts Flagstaff at 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the region.

Flagstaff took the win over Bradshaw just under 12 hours after losing to 5A No. 10 Horizon -- a potential playoff contender in the larger conference. The Eagles fell 1-0 Friday in the Valley, but there was still good to come out of the loss.

Unlike Saturday's rout of the Bears, where the Eagles mercy ruled the visiting team with about 1:44 left on the clock, Flagstaff had to fight against Horizon. It was one of a few matches with a postseason feel for the defending 4A champions.