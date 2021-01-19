Local Roundup: Flagstaff girls soccer opens season with 4-0 win

The defending 4A girls soccer state champs picked up right where they left off.

The Flagstaff Eagles shut out 4A Deer Valley 4-0 in the Valley Tuesday night to open the girls soccer season.

The Eagles went up 2-0 in the first half off a header goal by Morgan Caslin, who was assisted by Kristen Wendtland. Cici Garcia also scored in the first half of play for the Eagles on an assist by Caslin.

Caslin later found teammate Audrey Hutton and Wendtland capped off the four-goal day with a penalty-kick score in the second half. Eagles keeper Lianna Albert, the hero of the Eagles' 4A state title run, registered her first shutout of the season.

The Eagles are next scheduled to head out to Bullhead City to take on 4A Grand Canyon squad Mohave for a region match. The Eagles and Thunderbirds will face off Thursday at 3 p.m.

Boys basketball

According to school officials, the Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team will play its games that are scheduled for this week.

The team exited quarantine Tuesday, which coincided with the rescheduled opener against Coconino. The Eagles are scheduled to open the season Thursday at Mingus Union.

