LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff girls soccer earns No. 2 seed in 4A state tournament

The Flagstaff girls soccer team finished the 2021-22 regular season undefeated and has been named the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 4A Conference state tournament, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced Thursday.

The Eagles (13-0, 6-0 Grand Canyon) enter the postseason as region champions under first-year coach Savannah Berry and will host No. 15 Tempe in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Flagstaff High School.

Buffaloes 1, Panthers 0

The No. 18 Coconino girls soccer team finished its season with a road loss at No. 15 Tempe in the 4A Conference play-in round on Wednesday.

The Panthers defeated Tempe 4-2 on the road on Nov. 9 to open the season, but could not score against a Buffaloes squad that has played well of late and has won 11 straight matches.

Coconino finished the season with a record of 5-7 (2-4 Grand Canyon).

Boys soccer

Dons 5, Eagles 0

No. 23 Flagstaff was outplayed throughout Wednesday's road match at 10th-seeded Coronado in the 4A play-in round.

The Dons, who won the 3A state title in 2019 and have played the last two seasons in 4A, scored at least five goals for the fifth time in six matches.

Flagstaff finished the season with a record of 4-7-3 (3-2-1 Grand Canyon)

Girls basketball

Spartans 31, Falcons 25

No. 34 Northland Prep defeated No. 39 North Pointe Prep Wednesday in a road contest in its opponent's Senior Night, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

The Spartans (4-13, 4-7 Central) will conclude the regular season with a home contest against No. 2 Sedona Red Rock.

Boys basketball

Mustangs 63, Yeti 52

No. 13 Basis Flagstaff concluded its regular season with a loss at No. 4 Mogollon in the 1A play-in round on Tuesday.

The Yeti had won four consecutive games heading into the postseason, but could not get over the hump against one of the conference's top squads.

Basis Flagstaff finished with a record of 12-5 (10-5 Central).

Spartans 54, Falcons 51

No. 29 Northland Prep kept its thin playoff hopes alive Wednesday with a victory at No. 46 North Pointe Prep, spoiling the Falcons' Senior Night just like the girls team.

The Spartans (10-7, 8-3 Central) need some help to get into the top 24 in order to secure a spot in the 2A play-in bracket, but are still technically alive in the race. They will host No. 36 Sedona Red Rock on Friday to conclude the regular season.

