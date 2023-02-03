The Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team finished its regular season with its 14th consecutive win Thursday, defeating rival Coconino 67-36 at Coconino High School.

No. 4 Flagstaff (16-2, 12-0 Grand Canyon) led the whole way over the crosstown No. 18 Panthers (10-6, 7-4 Grand Canyon).

Three Eagles players scored double-digit points. Freshman Bella Burcar led Flagstaff with 18, while junior Jazmine Dugi and senior Sage Begay both scored 12.

Coconino junior Aubrae Laughter led the Panthers with 16 points, and senior Lorelei Tessmer added 11.

Crosstown Girls Basketball Flagstaff's Sage Begay (24) shoots the ball during a game against Coconino Thursday at Coconino High School. Crosstown Girls Basketball Coconino's Aviana Scharfenberger (20) attempts a layup during a game against Flagstaff Thursday at Coconino High School. Crosstown Girls Basketball Flagstaff's Mackenzie Mason (13) looks to score during a game against Coconino Thursday at Coconino High School. Crosstown Girls Basketball Coconino's Tiara Tso (34) passes the ball during a game against Flagstaff Thursday at Coconino High School. Crosstown Girls Basketball Flagstaff's Sierra Manygoats (21) shoots a layup during a game against Coconino Thursday at Coconino High School. Crosstown Girls Basketball Coconino's Lorelei Tessmer (21) drives during a game against Flagstaff Thursday at Coconino High School. Crosstown Girls Basketball Flagstaff's Bella Burcar (10) shoots from inside during a game against Coconino Thursday at Coconino High School. Crosstown Girls Basketball Coconino's Aubrae Laughter (2) takes a jumper during a game against Flagstaff Thursday at Coconino High School.

Flagstaff ran away with the game from the beginning, outscoring Coconino 30-6 in the first quarter. The Panthers responded a little bit with a 13-9 advantage in the second period, but the gap was too big to overcome.

The Eagles dominated the third quarter, too, outscoring the Panthers 22-8 ahead of the fourth quarter. They rolled the rest of the way.

Though ranked fourth in the 4A Conference, Flagstaff will await its fate in the open playoff bracket. If it advances through two rounds of that tournament, announced Saturday, it will continue into the quarterfinals. If the Eagles fall in either of the first two rounds, they will move back into the 4A Conference bracket.

Coconino still was set to play one more game at home against Lee Williams Friday. The Panthers will play in the 4A play-in round, with an opponent to be determined by the AIA Saturday.

Boys basketball

Yeti 76, Phantoms 43

No. 9 Basis Flagstaff defeated No. 28 Grand Canyon in the first round of the 1A North Canyon Super Regionals Thursday.

The Yeti boast a record of 15-2 and were crowned 1A North Region champions with a mark of 8-0 in region play.

Basis Flagstaff will play the second round of the super regionals Saturday against Williams at St. Michael High School. They will also compete in the 1A playoffs beginning Feb. 8.