Local Roundup: Flagstaff football beats Bradshaw in OT. Coconino outlasts Lee Williams

A week ago Coconino had an overtime thriller. Guess it was Flagstaff's turn in Week 2 of Arizona high school football.
The Flagstaff Eagles took an exciting 34-31 overtime win in Prescott Valley over Grand Canyon Region rival Bradshaw Mountain Friday. Eagles star senior running back took in the game-winning run on a fourth and 1 just a week after he missed half of the Week 1 game due to injury.
Jaramillo ran for around 150 yards as he led the way for a balanced Eagles attack. Quarterback Morgan Bewley threw for three passing touchdowns in the first half alone -- after which Flagstaff led 28-12 before Bradshaw's comeback.
The Bears took a 31-28 lead after settling for a field goal in OT, setting up Jaramillo's game-winning run.
Flagstaff improves to 2-0 overall, with both wins coming over Grand Canyon Region squads. The Bears dropped to 1-1.
Flagstaff is in Bullhead City next week to take on Mohave (0-2, 0-2 Grand Canyon). The Thunderbirds were routed by Mingus, 69-0, and lost in Week 1, 56-0, to Bradshaw as the season has not started well for Mohave.
Panthers 28, Volunteers 21
Zach Bennett rushed for over 200 yards as Coconino outlasted another tight game to start the season, beating Lee Williams in Kingman Friday night.
The Panthers' star running back carried the ball 33 times for 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns -- the fourth time in his high school career he has gone for over 200 yards rushing in a single game.
Coconino opens the season 2-0 after the Week 2 win over the now 1-1 Volunteers. Both of Coconino's wins this season have come down to one score as the Panthers have survived some close calls already.
As a team the Panthers had 453 yards of offense and 344 rushing yards, running through and over the Volunteers on their home field.
Manuel Cardoza added in 55 yards rushing on four carries and had one reception for 66 yards. Ryan Seery rushed for 33 yards on four tries to compliment his solid passing day, going 5 for 10 for 109 yards and a passing touchdown to Tyson Fousel.
Cardoza was also everywhere defensively, finishing with a team-high eight tackles, four tackle assists and two tackles for a loss.
Defensively the Panthers allowed 331 total yards of offense and held Lee Williams under 100 passing yards -- keeping the host to 86 passing yards on 6-of-15 passing.
Coconino snuffed out Lee Williams' third-down chances, keeping the home team to just 2 of 10 completing third downs.
The Panthers (2-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) travel south to face the winless Prescott Badgers (0-2, 0-1 Grand Canyon) next week. Prescott fell to 4A Apache Junction 23-20 Friday at home.
Boys soccer
Redskins 2, Spartans 1, OT
The Northland Prep boys soccer team dropped its fourth straight match after losing in extra time Friday at St. Johns. Northland Prep (1-4, 1-0 2A North) will be at Payson Monday at 4 p.m.
