Local Roundup: Flagstaff football beats Bradshaw in OT. Coconino outlasts Lee Williams

The Panthers' star running back carried the ball 33 times for 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns -- the fourth time in his high school career he has gone for over 200 yards rushing in a single game.

Coconino opens the season 2-0 after the Week 2 win over the now 1-1 Volunteers. Both of Coconino's wins this season have come down to one score as the Panthers have survived some close calls already.

As a team the Panthers had 453 yards of offense and 344 rushing yards, running through and over the Volunteers on their home field.

Manuel Cardoza added in 55 yards rushing on four carries and had one reception for 66 yards. Ryan Seery rushed for 33 yards on four tries to compliment his solid passing day, going 5 for 10 for 109 yards and a passing touchdown to Tyson Fousel.

Cardoza was also everywhere defensively, finishing with a team-high eight tackles, four tackle assists and two tackles for a loss.

Defensively the Panthers allowed 331 total yards of offense and held Lee Williams under 100 passing yards -- keeping the host to 86 passing yards on 6-of-15 passing.

Coconino snuffed out Lee Williams' third-down chances, keeping the home team to just 2 of 10 completing third downs.