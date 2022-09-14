LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff Eagles win region opener, snap losing streak Tuesday

The Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team started region play with a win and snapped a three-match losing streak with a 25-9, 25-23, 25-14 victory over Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday, continuing their dominance over the Volunteers.
"It's nice to get a win at home under our belt in front of our home crowd,"Eagles coach Beth Haglin said, "and I'm sure they've been disappointed because we haven't lost at home very much in the past. But we're a young team and we're getting better."
Flagstaff played much better throughout the match, but the second set was much closer than Haglin believed it should have been.
Flagstaff's Macie Moseng (16) serves the ball during the Eagles' match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Volleyball vs Lee Williams
Flagstaff's Macie Moseng (16) and Rachel Hagerman (7) contest an attack during a match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Volleyball vs Lee Williams
Flagstaff's Sophia Krassner (15) serves during a match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Volleyball vs Lee Williams
Flagstaff's Fallon Peters (1) serves during a match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Volleyball vs Lee Williams
Flagstaff's Sophia Krassner (15) contests an attack during a match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Volleyball vs Lee Williams
Flagstaff's Macie Moseng (16) swings during a match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Volleyball vs Lee Williams
Flagstaff's Sophia Krassner (15) winds up her swing during a match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Volleyball vs Lee Williams
Flagstaff's Ava Phair (14) attacks during a match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Volleyball vs Lee Williams
Flagstaff's Danica Wilson (3) passes during a match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Volleyball vs Lee Williams
Flagstaff's Cyndie Henes (9) and Haylee Gilleland (6) jump up to block the ball during the Eagles' match against Lee Williams at Flagstaff High School Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
"In the second set, we let up. I'm not taking anything away from Lee Williams, but against good teams when you let up like that, they're going to light you up. So we need to stay focused for the whole match," the longtime Eagles coach said.
The Eagles have never lost to Lee Williams in program history since the Volunteers joined the Grand Canyon Region in 2016.
The Eagles will be tested in their next match, a road contest at Estrella Foothills on Friday. The Wolves boast an undefeated record at 3-0 and swept the Eagles in last year's 4A Conference playoff quarterfinals in Goodyear.
Marauders 3, Panthers 1
Coconino dropped its first region match on the road at Mingus Union Tuesday.
The Panthers haven't lost a match to the Marauders since the 2012 season.
Coconino (2-3, 1-1 Grand Canyon) was set for another road match against region foe Lee Williams on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
Spartans 5, Redskins 2
Northland Prep Academy won its second consecutive regular-season match to open the season with a home victory over St. Johns Tuesday.
St. Johns (1-2) scored and led in the first five minutes, but the Spartans responded quickly with a goal from Kyra Taylor. She assisted on a goal by senior Hannah Petrucci minutes later to help her team take control of the contest.
Campbell Blair added two more goals for the Spartans, who
Northland Prep (2-0, 0-0 Central) was set to host Holbrook Wednesday.