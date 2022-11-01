LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff Eagles sweep cross country section meet

The Flagstaff Eagles boys and girls cross country teams swept the Division II Northwest Sectional meet in Glendale on Tuesday.

The Flagstaff girls finished with the low score of 42 points, defeating Millennium by eight. Coconino was not far behind, finishing with 78 points and taking third in their first section race after being moved up into D-II competition.

The Eagles were led by Taylor Biggambler, who finished as the runner-up with a time of 19:04.5. Three other Eagles girls earned top-10 times: Makennah Mitchell (20:15.9), Olivia Baker (20:24.2) and Bella Ciminieri (20:26.5) came in sixth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

The Panthers also had a strong showing in the 5K race, with Wheaten Smith leading the way. Smith ran the course in a time of 20:24.0, earning eighth place overall. Mary McGinlay and Wylan Smith finished No. 11 and No. 17, respectively, with times of 20:29.7 and 21:48.5.

Flagstaff's boys fared similarly to the girls, earning gold with a team score of 44. Millennium was a distant second, scoring 83 points. Coconino's first foray into D-II sectionals came up a bit short, as the Panthers scored 292 points and finished No. 13.

The Eagles had five scorers finish in the top 13 spots.

Dash McQuivey led the way, taking second with a time of 16:09.2. Spencer Lott (16:38.2), Elijah Talkalai (17:04.8), Cole Troxler (17:06.7) and Shaydon Begay (17:13.4) crossed the finish line in sixth, 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively.

The qualifying teams are now set to compete in the D-II state championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Chandler.