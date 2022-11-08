LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff cycling wins state title

The Flagstaff Eagles mountain biking team won the Arizona Cycling Association High School Division I state championship in Fort Huachuca on Saturday.

The Eagles claimed their second consecutive title, scoring 4,167 points total for the season. Prescott came in second with a score of 3,896. Northland Prep Academy finished fourth (3,823), while Coconino (3,333) took seventh and Basis Flagstaff (2,527) earned 11th place out of 15 D-I teams.

Teams raced several individuals in a variety of competitions, including freshman to varsity boys and girls categories.

Flagstaff riders Mckenna Maloney and Keegan Field finished first in the boys and girls varsity races, respectively. Maloney rode the 16.4-mile course in a time of 1:20:02, and Field finished the 20.5-mile course in a time of 1:22:06.

Eagles freshman Lily Sabol also earned first in the freshman girls race, riding the freshman-level, 12.3-mile course with a time of 1:08:00.

Northland Prep's Mckenna Marino was the Spartans' best scorer, taking first place in the JV race. Her time on the 16.4-mile course was 1:24:33.

Nathan Finney was the Panthers' best individual racer. He finished fifth in the boys freshman race with a time of 59:12 in the 12.3-mile course.

Basis Flagstaff was led by Linnae Kuhl, who finished the girls freshman course with a time of 1:16:47.

Football rankings

The Eagles and Panthers football teams, with one game remaining on the season, dropped a few spots in the 4A Conference power rankings following losses.

As of Tuesday's new list, Coconino (3-6, 1-3 Grand Canyon) is ranked No. 23, and Flagstaff (2-7, 0-4 Grand Canyon) moved to 37th.

The teams -- both eliminated from the postseason -- will play at Coconino's Cromer Stadium on Thursday for city title bragging rights.