Local Roundup: Flagstaff cross country sweeps D-II Metro sectional; Coconino girls win D-III North

Coconino placed two more girls in the top 25, with Erin Kitterman and Ryanna Begay finishing 22nd and 23rd respectively.

While the Coconino boys team didn't fare great as a team -- placing eighth with 183 points -- Adin Scott should have done enough to qualify as an individual in the D-III state meet. Scott took 16th overall in 17:57.2 to lead the way for the Coconino boys.

D-IV Northland Prep, Coconino and Flagstaff led area-based schools to a total of five sectional wins between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Eagles girls are scheduled to run Friday at 8:45 a.m. with the boys taking off after around 9:20 a.m. at Crossroads Park in Gilbert. The Coconino girls will race Thursday around 12:50 p.m. and Scott will race Thursday at 1:25 p.m.

Page Sand Devils

Page was as close as you can get in the D-III North boys sectional. The Sand Devils saw Trent Holiday win the title and two others in the top 10, but as a team took second to Snowflake by a tight finish of 48 to 49.

The Page girls didn't send enough runners to finish as a team, but had Jade Reid take third in 20:21.1, and she will run in the D-III state meet individually.

Basis Yeti