Local Roundup: Flagstaff cross country sweeps D-II Metro sectional; Coconino girls win D-III North

One got a sweep and started its title hunt off on the right track, the other showed what a promising and budding girls program can do. In all, Thursday saw three first-place individual finishes from athletes from Flagstaff-based schools.
Make it a sweep for the Eagles, in the team and individual top marks of the D-II Metro Sectional race at Crossroads Park in Gilbert Thursday. Meanwhile, Coconino saw three top-five finishes in the girls race of the D-III North sectional en route to a team victory.
Max Davis took first overall on the Eagles boys side in 16:25.2 in the 5K and teammate Mia Hall dominated the girls 5K race with a first-place finish in 19:01.2 -- over 40 seconds ahead of second place, which happened to be fellow Eagle Allie Thurgood in 19:45.0.
As far as team performance is concerned, the Eagles frankly dominated.
The girls won the sectional with a low score of 18 points, blowing out second-place Deer Valley's 60 and Lake Havasu's 90 points. The Eagles placed six of the seven runners that were sent in the top 10, and all of the runners in the top 15.
Following Hall's blistering pace in first and Thurgood in second, Breana Biggambler took fourth in 21:16.8, Mairead Kelly finished fifth in 21:40.9, Makennah Mitchell came in sixth in 21:54.7, Abby Sperl placed eighth in 22:13.5 and Alyssa Harris capped off the dominance with a 13th-place finish in 23:15.3.
Hall's performance was just another standout for the sophomore as she continues to build on her scorching start to her high school career.
On the boys side, Flagstaff claimed the victory with a low score of 31, well ahead of Centennial's second-place mark of 62. Agua Fria registered 67 points for third.
Davis won by a solid 23-second margin, with teammate Ryan Hatch finishing a bit later in third in 17:14.8. The Eagles placed four boys in the top 10, with Lance Harris at seventh in 17:47.7 and Spencer Lott right next to him in eighth in 17:48.6.
Troy Baker took 12th in 18:04.6, Robert Parker finished 17th in 18:21.2 and McKay Dunn crossed the line in 21st in 18:42.3 to round out the Eagles' finishers.
Now, the Eagles look ahead to next week's D-II state title meet.
As dominant as Flagstaff was at the D-II level, there is something brewing for the D-III Panthers.
Coconino's Cathron Donaldson blazed through the field at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix to take first overall in the D-III North sectional race in 19:46 while teammates Wheaten Smith and Zoe Sather weren't that far back in second and fourth in 20:02.4 and 20:29.9 respectively.
The Panthers won the sectional with a low score of 27 behind a strong showing from the trio of sophomores. Zofia Sawasky, also a sophomore, took 11th in 21:15.3 and teammate Akasha Ashley finished 12th in 21:17.0.
Coconino placed two more girls in the top 25, with Erin Kitterman and Ryanna Begay finishing 22nd and 23rd respectively.
While the Coconino boys team didn't fare great as a team -- placing eighth with 183 points -- Adin Scott should have done enough to qualify as an individual in the D-III state meet. Scott took 16th overall in 17:57.2 to lead the way for the Coconino boys.
D-IV Northland Prep, Coconino and Flagstaff led area-based schools to a total of five sectional wins between Wednesday and Thursday.
The Eagles girls are scheduled to run Friday at 8:45 a.m. with the boys taking off after around 9:20 a.m. at Crossroads Park in Gilbert. The Coconino girls will race Thursday around 12:50 p.m. and Scott will race Thursday at 1:25 p.m.
Page Sand Devils
Page was as close as you can get in the D-III North boys sectional. The Sand Devils saw Trent Holiday win the title and two others in the top 10, but as a team took second to Snowflake by a tight finish of 48 to 49.
The Page girls didn't send enough runners to finish as a team, but had Jade Reid take third in 20:21.1, and she will run in the D-III state meet individually.
Basis Yeti
On Wednesday at the D-IV East Sectional race, Basis Flagstaff's Emily Mullaney qualified as an individual runner for the state meet Friday, Nov. 13, in Gilbert. Mullaney placed 11th in 22:48.5 as she made the cutoff for an individual qualifier.
Volleyball
Spartans 3, Spartans 2
The No. 30 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans kicked off a Thursday Senior Night as they celebrated Natalie Hansen and Aanika Patel, and then got a big upset over the fourth-ranked Scottsdale Prep Spartans.
Northland Prep entered the regular-season finale with a 2-8 record and had to take on a Scottsdale Prep team that was gearing up for the postseason with just one loss on a 15-1 overall record. Even as heavy underdogs, Northland Prep was not afraid to give a fight to Scottsdale Prep, which swept the hosting Spartans in the previous meeting, and that’s exactly what happened as Northland Prep won in five sets 30-32, 23-25, 28-26, 25-22, 15-12.
The first set went back and forth as both schools traded point after point. There was little breathing room for either team but Scottsdale was able to close it out in a thrilling opener. The second set played out the same. Northland Prep led the game early but fell short as Scottsdale Prep took a 2-0 lead.
Led by blazing kills from junior Maggie Auza and stellar digs from Hansen, Northland Prep took advantage of the underdog status and caught Scottsdale Prep off guard in the remaining sets to pull off the upset.
Following the thrilling match, tears of joy came from Northland Prep's side, while tears of disappointment came from Scottsdale Prep as the team's postseason seeding is now in limbo. However, no one felt the weight of the moment more than Northland Prep first-year head coach Corie Murphy.
“It’s definitely a program-builder for us,” Murphy said. “It’s going to carry over to next year, into the offseason, and I hope tonight helps them understand what they are capable of.”
Northland Prep ends its season at 3-8 overall and 3-7 in the 2A Central Region. There is plenty to look forward to for Northland Prep as it worked with a youthful team all season.
-- Cameron Richardson, special to the Daily Sun
Eagles 3, Sentinels 2
The night of upsets continues.
The No. 10 4A Eagles knocked off No. 2 Seton Catholic on the road Thursday night, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24, 22-25, 15-9, in the Eagles' third straight five-set match.
The win comes just a day after the Eagles beat rival Coconino in five, and nearly upset current 4A No. 1 Notre Dame Prep at home. Flagstaff improves to 12-3 overall with the upset over Seton Catholic.
Now, the Eagles await their playoff seeding. The play-in round is scheduled for Tuesday and the first round is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14. For the Eagles to avoid the play-in round, their ranking needs to be within the top eight, which seems possible after shocking Seton Catholic.
Soccer
The top-seeded and spotless Northland Prep girls soccer team will start its hunt for a 2A state title Friday against fourth-seeded Show Low at 3 p.m. at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.
The Spartans, if they advance, would play the winner of No. 3 Chino Valley and No. 2 St. Johns. The Spartans are riding an absurd 38-match win streak into the playoffs.
Diving
The D-II Flagstaff dive team saw a few athletes get solid marks in the state meet Thursday. Margaret Wesche took third in the 1-meter dive with a 381.90 mark, Kayla Huffman took fourth with a 381.35 mark, and in ninth came Grace Wesche with a 340.35 mark.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!