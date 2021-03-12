Local Roundup: Flagstaff, Coconino girls basketball eliminated from 4A state tournament

Both the Flagstaff and Coconino girls basketball teams were eliminated from the 4A state tournament following road losses in the quarterfinals Friday night.
The No 6-seeded Eagles fell 62-56 in a tight game in Tucson against No. 3 Sahuaro -- the second time in the past three seasons the Eagles have failed to reach the state semifinals.
Flagstaff finishes the 2021 season 17-3 overall, counting the two postseason games in the state tournament, and the Eagles took another Grand Canyon Region title at a perfect 11-0 mark.
Gracelyn Nez led the Eagles with 16 points as two other Eagles hit double-digit scoring in the close contest.
The Panthers, seeded ninth, lost to top-seeded Seton Catholic, 64-31, as the hosting Sentinels controlled the game all night in the Valley. Coconino wraps up the season at 12-4 overall -- counting the two tournament games -- in head coach Cassie Schrader's first season at the helm.
Coconino is set to graduate a number of key contributors, such as leading scorer Kiana Manuelito and top post player Mahala Long along with two other seniors.
Flagstaff had a young roster and loses just three seniors and is set to return the bulk of its production from this season.
Sahuaro advances to take on No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, and Seton Catholic will play No. 4 Mesquite, as all four of the top seeds in the 4A Conference advanced to the semifinals.
Recognitions
Schrader was named the Grand Canyon Region coach of the year after guiding her Coconino Panthers to a 4A postseason berth and an eight-nine upset in the opening round, beating No. 8-seed Estrella Foothills before falling to top-ranked Seton Catholic in the quarterfinals.
Joining Schrader with some postseason honors is Flagstaff girls hoops wing Gracelyn Nez, who was named the region offensive player of the year, and Coconino boys hoops guard Preston Olney, who was named the region defensive player of the year.
Nez's honor is her second offensive player of the year honor, same for Olney with the defensive player of the year award.
The Eagles saw Nez land on the all-region first team, while Manuelito from Coconino joined her. Panthers guard Wynter Huskie and Eagles guard Sage Begay were named to the all-region second team.
Flagstaff's Melinda Calnimptewa and Coconino's Long were named as honorable mentions.
Bradshaw Mountain's Seirra Woolley took home region defensive player of the year honors, and Prescott's Hollie Dalton was named the region player of the year.
Coconino's Jacob Begay and Olney earned first-team all-region honors while Flagstaff's Nick Morrow and Nick Sneezy made the second team.
Coconino's Manuel Cardoza and Hayden Nez, along with Flagstaff's Max Fritsch and Josh Lenners, were named as honorable mentions.
Bradshaw Mountain's Carter John was named the boys offensive and overall region player of the year, while Prescott boys hoops coach Travis Stedman took the region coach of the year award.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.