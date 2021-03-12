Local Roundup: Flagstaff, Coconino girls basketball eliminated from 4A state tournament

Both the Flagstaff and Coconino girls basketball teams were eliminated from the 4A state tournament following road losses in the quarterfinals Friday night.

The No 6-seeded Eagles fell 62-56 in a tight game in Tucson against No. 3 Sahuaro -- the second time in the past three seasons the Eagles have failed to reach the state semifinals.

Flagstaff finishes the 2021 season 17-3 overall, counting the two postseason games in the state tournament, and the Eagles took another Grand Canyon Region title at a perfect 11-0 mark.

Gracelyn Nez led the Eagles with 16 points as two other Eagles hit double-digit scoring in the close contest.

The Panthers, seeded ninth, lost to top-seeded Seton Catholic, 64-31, as the hosting Sentinels controlled the game all night in the Valley. Coconino wraps up the season at 12-4 overall -- counting the two tournament games -- in head coach Cassie Schrader's first season at the helm.

Coconino is set to graduate a number of key contributors, such as leading scorer Kiana Manuelito and top post player Mahala Long along with two other seniors.

Flagstaff had a young roster and loses just three seniors and is set to return the bulk of its production from this season.