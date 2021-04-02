Local Roundup: Flagstaff, Coconino beach volleyball teams take 5-0 wins on Thursday

The Division II Coconino Panthers and Flagstaff Eagles beach volleyball teams each put up strong sweeps on Thursday.

The Panthers took care of D-II Cicero Prep in quick fashion with a 5-0 win on the road in Scottsdale. The Panthers took their second sweep in a row and improved to 3-0 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles also won via their second consecutive sweep with a 5-0 victory over D-II Scottsdale Prep also in the Valley, improving to 3-1.

Coconino (3-0) is scheduled to get back home and will host Scottsdale Prep (0-4) at Coconino High School on Monday.

The Eagles (3-1) will head back down to the Valley on Monday for a road game at D-II Marcos de Niza (1-3).

