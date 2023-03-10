The Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team picked up its first win of the season Thursday, defeating Mesquite 9-0 Thursday at home at Thorpe Park.

The Eagles (1-1) won each of their singles matches with ease in the meeting of the Division II programs and dropped just one total game during doubles.

Juniors Zachary Miller and Camden Hagerman won 8-0 at the No. 1 doubles spot. Junior Rowan Hawkins and freshman August Fahy won 8-0 at the second court for the Eagles, who are now slated to play three matches away from home.

Miller bageled his opponent at No. 2 singles, as well, going without a lost game in both of his matches combined.

Flagstaff is scheduled to visit Mingus Union for a Section II match in Cottonwood on March 23.

Girls tennis

Spartans 8, Scorpions 1

Northland Prep Academy won its second consecutive match to begin the season Thursday at Sedona Red Rock.

The D-III Spartans (2-0, 2-0 Section Six) swept the three doubles matches and dropped just one singles point. Sophomore Charlotte Shay won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 6 singles spot.

NPA will visit Kingman March 21.

Eagles 8, Wildcats 1

Flagstaff won its second straight match Thursday, beating Mesquite in Gilbert.

The Eagles (2-1) swept the three doubles points, led by an 8-0 win at the No. 3 court by junior Ava Phair and sophomore Kaitlyn Barr.

Barr also won 6-1, 6-0 at the fourth singles spot -- which was Flagstaff's most dominant singles victory.

Flagstaff will visit Coconino for a rivalry match March 21.

Baseball

Spartans 15, Scorpions 5

Northland Prep earned its first win of the season Thursday, routing Sedona Red Rock.

Junior Leaf Bailen led the way offensively in the road contest, going 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, double and three RBIs for the 2A Conference Spartans. He also recorded six stolen bases. Senior Dylan Moneypenny went 1 for 2 with two walks, three runs, a triple and five stolen bases.

The Spartans needed just five innings to win via mercy rule over the 2A Scorpions, who have started the season o a four-game losing skid. Freshman Blayden Cosper and junior Jordan Donahue combined for four scoreless innings and struck out eight batters between them.

NPA (1-2) is scheduled to host 2A Round Valley March 21 at Sinagua Middle School.

Eagles 12, Titans 7

Flagstaff improved to 3-0 to open the season with a win at Thunderbird in Phoenix Thursday.

The 4A Eagles ran out to a 10-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning. The 4A Titans scored four runs in the bottom of the frame, but the Eagles tacked on two more and controlled the lead to win.

Junior Luke Hewes went 2 for 4 with a pair of home runs, three RBIs, a walk and a stolen base for the Eagles, and senior teammate Luke Wilson went 3 for 5 with two runs.

Flagstaff will play in the Lancer Baseball Classic in Tucson beginning Monday.

Wildcats 4, Panthers 3

Coconino's season-opening win streak stopped at four games Thursday as it fell to Mesquite in Gilbert in a 4A ballgame.

The defending 4A state tournament runner-up Wildcats came back from a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with the victory.

Coconino (4-1) scored all three runs in the top of the third inning. Junior Hayden Mickelson went 2 for 4 at the plate with a two-run single in the third inning. Senior Connor Calahan went 2 for 3 and scored a run.

Boys volleyball

Bulldogs 3, Yeti 0

Basis Flagstaff marked its first boys volleyball match in school history with a home loss to Barry Goldwater Thursday.

The Yeti are the lone high school boys volleyball team in Flagstaff, and will play five more matches in their independent schedule this season. They will host McClintock March 25.