Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys tennis remains perfect with sixth sweep of the season

The win puts the Yeti at 5-2 overall -- all coming in the section. Basis is scheduled to take on Anthem Prep at home on Tuesday.

Little League

West Flagstaff Little League wants to make sure all kids can play ball and that they are not limited by financial or equipment issues, so on Monday there will be an equipment donation day. Gear will be organized and sanitized and then on Wednesday, the "swap day" for those interested attaining needed items will happen.

The donation location and the swap location is at the West Flagstaff Majors Field on 950 N. Aztec St. from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. both days. Masks are required for those participating.

There is no money involved in the swaps. Items donated and not picked up will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club after the event.

The idea for the event comes from Connor Iniguez and Payne Lowry, former players and eighth-grade students who are working on a community service project for Sinagua Middle School, seeking a way to give back to the community. Both boys will be in charge of the swapping both days.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

