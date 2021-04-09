Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys tennis remains perfect with sixth sweep of the season

Make it eight in a row for the Division II Flagstaff boys tennis team.
The Eagles made quick work of Section Two rival Bradshaw Mountain, beating the visiting Bears 9-0 at home at Thorpe Park.
The Eagles took their eighth win in as many tries, remaining unbeaten with a 5-0 section record. The Eagles have won six matches via sweep and have only dropped four sets all season -- three coming against Prescott at home.
Dating back to the 2020 season that was shortened due to the pandemic, the Eagles have won 10 straight matches. The Eagles went 11-4 in the last full regular season they got in 2019.
The Eagles will go for win No. 9 against Barry Goldwater in a non-section D-II match up in the Valley Tuesday afternoon.
Yeti 3, Bulldogs 3
D-III Basis Flagstaff Yeti tied with Section Six foe Kingman Friday afternoon in Kingman. The tie puts the Yeti at 2-2-1 overall, with all the matches coming in section play.
The Yeti are scheduled to host Section Six squad Anthem Prep on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Yeti 9, Bulldogs 0
Basis Flagstaff bounced back from a Section Six loss with a big, 9-0 sweep over section opponent Kingman at home.
The win puts the Yeti at 5-2 overall -- all coming in the section. Basis is scheduled to take on Anthem Prep at home on Tuesday.
Little League
West Flagstaff Little League wants to make sure all kids can play ball and that they are not limited by financial or equipment issues, so on Monday there will be an equipment donation day. Gear will be organized and sanitized and then on Wednesday, the "swap day" for those interested attaining needed items will happen.
The donation location and the swap location is at the West Flagstaff Majors Field on 950 N. Aztec St. from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. both days. Masks are required for those participating.
There is no money involved in the swaps. Items donated and not picked up will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club after the event.
The idea for the event comes from Connor Iniguez and Payne Lowry, former players and eighth-grade students who are working on a community service project for Sinagua Middle School, seeking a way to give back to the community. Both boys will be in charge of the swapping both days.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.