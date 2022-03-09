LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff boys tennis keeps undefeated start alive

Flagstaff boys tennis won its third consecutive match to open the season, defeating Washington, 8-1, on the road on Tuesday.

The Eagles swept doubles and lost just one in singles against the Rams in the meeting of the Division II programs. Junior Alejandro Acuna won in the most dominant fashion at No. 2 singles, scoring a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Camden Hagerman won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1, Zachary Miller claimed court three with a 6-2, 6-2 victory and Van Wiederholt was the winner at No. 4, 6-1, 6-4 for the Eagles, who won all of their doubles contests 8-2.

Flagstaff (3-0) is scheduled to play D-II Lee Williams at Thorpe Park for a Thursday match at 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Eagles 6, Rams 3

D-II Flagstaff won at D-II Washington on Tuesday, claiming their third consecutive match to start the spring season.

The Eagles won four of the six singles matches -- with junior Harmony Labanok winning 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 5 spot -- and two of the three doubles matches.

Flagstaff (3-0) will play its fourth of six consecutive road matches Thursday at Lee Williams.

Baseball

Panthers 17, Thunderbirds 0

Panthers 5, Thunderbirds 4

Coconino won two road games over Mohave on Tuesday to complete the season sweep of its Grand Canyon Region opponent.

In the first game, junior Conner Calahan pitched six solid innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10 batters. The Panthers took a 3-0 lead after two innings and continued to increase the lead from there. Up 8-0 after five innings, Coconino scored nine runs in the sixth to win via mercy rule.

Sophomore Hayden Mickelson led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs, three runs, a double and drawing a walk. Senior Cole Gillespie went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, three runs scored, a double and a walk. He also stole a base.

The Thunderbirds went ahead 4-2 after three innings of the nightcap. But the Panthers scored once in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth to take a lead and close the game out in the seventh.

Gillespie pitched the final four innings, giving up no hits or runs and striking out six batters.

Calahan got a triple in his one plate appearance of the second game, driving in a run and scoring himself. Sophomore Ryker Patten went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, a run and a stolen base.

The Panthers (3-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon) will visit the Greenway Demons on Friday for a ballgame between the two 4A Conference ballclubs.

Bears 4, Eagles 2

Flagstaff fell at Bradshaw Mountain in the pair's first region game of the season.

The Bears scored two runs in the opening inning. Flagstaff tied the game briefly with two in the third, but the host scored an additional couple runs in the bottom of the frame and held on for the victory.

Senior Teague Van Dyke had a 2-for-4 day with a pair of doubles and as many RBIs.

The Eagles (1-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) will play the Bears on the road again for a Thursday ballgame.

Falcons 3, Spartans 2

Northland Prep was close to picking up its first win of the season in its first Central Region contest of the spring, but fell in a tight game against North Pointe Prep on Tuesday.

Sophomore Henry Troutman continued his streak of stealing bases, stealing twice and scoring a run for the 2A Spartans.

Northland Prep (0-4) will visit 2A Phoenix Country Day on Friday.

Softball

Spartans 10, Falcons 0

Northland Prep defeated North Pointe Prep via mercy rule in five innings on the road on Tuesday, winning its first Central Region ballgame of the spring.

The 2A Spartans scored three runs in the first inning and added on seven more in the fifth to close out the game early.

Junior Reannan Butler pitched all five scoreless innings, striking out 10 batters while allowing just two hits and issuing one walk. She also went 2 for 3 from the plate with two RBIs.

Junior Christianna Janisse went 2 for 3 as well, collecting three RBIs, blasting off a home run and stealing a base in the win. Senior Maggie Auza also went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and a pair of runs.

Northland Prep (3-1) will visit 2A Phoenix Country Day on Friday.

