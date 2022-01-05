LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff boys soccer wins in overtime; NPA girls hoops wins opener

Flagstaff boys soccer won its first match of the season Wednesday, defeating the Thunderbird Titans 3-2 in extra minutes at home.

The Eagles started strong in the meeting of the 4A Conference programs, putting balls in the visitor's side for the first 20 minutes but ultimately not finishing chances with goals.

Senior goalkeeper Mark Cardenas saved a shot on the Eagles net in the 25th minute, and the teams went into halftime tied 0-0.

The second half started fast, with Thunderbird scoring the opening goal. Sophomore Brian Costa took one touch off a throw-in and scored from about 30 yards out.

Flagstaff responded less than 10 minutes later. The Eagles put in a cross that bounced over the Thunderbird goalkeeper's hands. Junior Manny Soto tapped the ball in to tie the score at 1-1 in the 53rd minute.

The Eagles made a few more runs, and eventually senior Ahmed Sanchez scored in the 73rd minute to give the hosts a lead. However, as the Eagles tried to put the game away, sophomore Oswaldo Gordian Ramirez tied it up with a well-struck goal with just 48 seconds left in the game.

Early in the first overtime period, Flagstaff scored off a corner kick. The Eagles had several players touch the ball in the scrum before it eventually rolled into Thunderbird's goal. From there, the Eagles hung on to win.

Flagstaff (1-2-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon Region) will head to a road match with Mohave on Friday.

Girls basketball

Spartans 41, Coyotes 36

Northland Prep won its first game of the season Tuesday, defeating Desert Heights Prep Academy on the road to win its Central Region opener.

Down 16-11 at halftime, the 2A Spartans scored 19 in the third quarter to take a lead. They held on to win with 11 more in the final period. Sophomore Natalie Auker led the Spartans with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while junior Heather Hayden added 15 points.

"It was a very exciting game and we made a few more plays than DH and that was the difference," coach Michael Gordon said.

The Spartans (1-5, 1-0 Central) will host Glendale Prep on Saturday.

Matadors 40, Panthers 35

Coconino fell to Shadow Mountain in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The 4A Panthers (3-3, 2-0 Grand Canyon) scored 22 points in the first half, but had just 13 in the second half in a loss to the Matadors, now winners of four straight regular-season games. Senior Wynter Huskie had a team-high 14 points for Coconino.

Coconino will play Bradshaw Mountain on the road on Saturday.

Boys basketball

Spartans 55, Coyotes 51

Northland Prep won its first game of 2022 Tuesday, defeating the Coyotes at home.

Senior Malakai Hanson scored 25 points and dished out six assists, as the 2A Spartans won their first competition in region play.

The Spartans (3-3, 1-0 Central) will host Glendale Prep on Saturday.

