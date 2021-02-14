Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys soccer nets 4th win in a row, topping Mingus Union in Cottonwood

The 4A Flagstaff boys soccer team won its fourth in a row with a 3-0 shutout against Mingus Union Saturday afternoon in Cottonwood.
The fourth-ranked Eagles improve to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region as the Marauders, ranked No. 19 entering the day, falls to 3-4 and 3-3 in region play.
All four of Flagstaff's wins during the streak have come via shutout.
The Eagles host No. 18 Desert Edge on Wednesday.
Boys basketball
Yeti 60, Antelopes 14
The 1A Basis Yeti got their second in a row Friday with a big win over Seligman at home. Basis, ranked No. 12 in the 1A Conference, improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the 1A Central West.
Basis is scheduled to take on No. 3 Mohave Accelerated in a big region game on Tuesday in Bullhead City.
Wrestling
The Division III Coconino Panthers went to the mats Friday with a full lineup for the first time this season and the result ended up as a 39-31 road victory over D-I Boulder Creek.
Coconino's lightweights provided three straight victories, including two falls, as 106-pounder
Anthony Escalera won a 6-1 decision, Tony Hernandez won by fall in the second period at 113 pounds and Nickolas Phillips, who improved his season record to 2-0, added a second-period pin at 120 pounds.
Cooper French improved to 4-0 for the season so far at 138 pounds after pinning his opponent Friday in the second period. Chris Shadle and Damingo Pimentel provided the Panthers with key pins at 170 and 195 pounds, respectively, and received six points on a Boulder Creek forfeit at 182 pounds.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.