Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys soccer beats Deer Valley, 4-1

Make that two wins in a row for the No. 4-ranked 4A Conference Flagstaff boys soccer team. The Eagles took care of No. 14 Deer Valley for a 4-1 win at home Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles got their second win since losing a close match to Cortez last week. Flagstaff improved to 9-2 overall to remain in the top two of the Grand Canyon Region at 5-1 with three matches left -- all against non-region squads.
Flagstaff is scheduled to take on No. 31 Moon Valley on the road Friday.
Thunderbirds 9, Panthers 0
Coconinohad a rough Wednesday, getting blown out by Mohave in Bullhead City in a meeting between Grand Canyon Region clubs. The Panthers fell to 1-7 and are winless in the Grand Canyon at 0-5.
Coconino is scheduled to face Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley on Friday.
Girls soccer
Saints 3, Eagles 1
After a pair of dominant wins, No. 4 4A Flagstaff ran into a tough and good Notre Dame Prep squad that entered the day third in the 4A.
The hosting Saints knocked off Flagstaff in the battle of the top four teams in the Valley as the Saints remained perfect at 8-0 with the victory. Flagstaff dropped just its second match to a 4A team this season and its third overall at 7-3.
Flagstaff is scheduled to host No. 12 Estrella Foothills Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Flagstaff High School.
