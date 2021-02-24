Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys soccer beats Deer Valley, 4-1

Make that two wins in a row for the No. 4-ranked 4A Conference Flagstaff boys soccer team. The Eagles took care of No. 14 Deer Valley for a 4-1 win at home Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles got their second win since losing a close match to Cortez last week. Flagstaff improved to 9-2 overall to remain in the top two of the Grand Canyon Region at 5-1 with three matches left -- all against non-region squads.

Flagstaff is scheduled to take on No. 31 Moon Valley on the road Friday.

Thunderbirds 9, Panthers 0

Coconinohad a rough Wednesday, getting blown out by Mohave in Bullhead City in a meeting between Grand Canyon Region clubs. The Panthers fell to 1-7 and are winless in the Grand Canyon at 0-5.

Coconino is scheduled to face Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley on Friday.

Girls soccer

Saints 3, Eagles 1

After a pair of dominant wins, No. 4 4A Flagstaff ran into a tough and good Notre Dame Prep squad that entered the day third in the 4A.