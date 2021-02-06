Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys hoops can't hang on against Paradise Honors at home

The Flagstaff Eagles ran into one of the best teams the 4A Conference has to offer Saturday night as Paradise Honors made the trip up the mountain.
The visiting Panthers, who have beaten all teams they have played so far this season by at least 18 points, were too much for a foul-plagued Eagles team, and Flagstaff fell 80-46, dropping its third straight ahead of Tuesday's crosstown rivalry game against Coconino.
Flagstaff falls to 2-3 and Paradise Honors stays perfect at 7-0 -- all the wins coming by double-digits as the Panthers continue to dominate.
Eagles guard Josh Lenners scored a team-high 17 points with a pair of 3-pointers, Nick Morrow added in 10 and Nick Sneezy had eight. Both Morrow and Sneezy battled foul trouble for most of the night after picking up early fouls.
Morrow eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter on a questionable call, but Panthers star guard Jalen Scott also struggled to stay on the floor as he too battled foul trouble all night.
The Eagles trailed big for much of the night but had spurts when it looked like the hosts could make a run at the Panthers. Down 20-7 after the first quarter -- which the Eagles opened with a 6-4 lead -- the Eagles answered with a run in the second and eventually got back within single digits after Lenners and Sneezy hit back-to-back 3s in the third.
The makes from the Flagstaff guards cut the deficit to 39-30 but the Panthers answered with a triple of their own.
A few possessions later Morrow hit a post hook and Sneezy splashed another 3 but again Paradise Honors had an answer to pull away and blow the game open in the fourth quarter.
While the final score wasn't exactly close, Eagles head coach Nick Walton was happy with how his team fought and wasn't scared of a team that is expected to contend for a 4A state tournament title.
"I was honestly really impressed with our guys," Walton said. " ... You're within striking distance of the best team in the (4A) late in the game, so you can't ask for much more than that. ... To be in striking distance that late, where we've been from our start till now, I was happy with our performance."
Flagstaff's meeting with Coconino is set for Tuesday night at home.
Panthers 59, Volunteers 30
After an uncharacteristic performance Friday night, Panthers guard Preston Olney scored 20 and was 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc to pace Coconino to a rout of Lee Williams in Kingman.
Amare Tom added in 13 points on three 3s and Jacob Begay had 13 as well for the Panthers, who stay spotless with four straight wins to open the season and plays at Flagstaff Tuesday at 7 p.m.
It's the first time since the 2017-18 season that Coconino has opened a season with four consecutive regular-season wins.
Girls basketball
Eagles 41, Panthers 38
Another day another win for the Flagstaff girls hoops team.
Flagstaff edged Paradise Honors in the Valley behind Melinda Calnimptewa's 11 points, while Gracelyn Nez followed with nine points and Sage Begay scored six to help secure the victory.
Flagstaff improved to 6-1 overall and won its fourth straight heading into Tuesday's crosstown match against Coconino on Tuesday at Coconino High School.
Wrestling
The Division III, Section 3 Coconino Panthers fell 58-23 at D-IV St. Johns Saturday morning.
Cooper French gave the Panthers six points thanks to a 41-second pin at 138-pounds, but St. Johns swept the 145-pound through heavyweight matches.
At 120 pounds for the Panthers, Nick Phillips beat his opponent on a technical fall, 16-1, with the win coming in 2:41.
