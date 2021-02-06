Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys hoops can't hang on against Paradise Honors at home

The Flagstaff Eagles ran into one of the best teams the 4A Conference has to offer Saturday night as Paradise Honors made the trip up the mountain.

The visiting Panthers, who have beaten all teams they have played so far this season by at least 18 points, were too much for a foul-plagued Eagles team, and Flagstaff fell 80-46, dropping its third straight ahead of Tuesday's crosstown rivalry game against Coconino.

Flagstaff falls to 2-3 and Paradise Honors stays perfect at 7-0 -- all the wins coming by double-digits as the Panthers continue to dominate.

Eagles guard Josh Lenners scored a team-high 17 points with a pair of 3-pointers, Nick Morrow added in 10 and Nick Sneezy had eight. Both Morrow and Sneezy battled foul trouble for most of the night after picking up early fouls.

Morrow eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter on a questionable call, but Panthers star guard Jalen Scott also struggled to stay on the floor as he too battled foul trouble all night.