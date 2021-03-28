Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys, girls tennis take wins over Glendale Friday

Eagles 8, Cardinals 1

Also taking on Glendale on Friday, Flagstaff also came away with a strong win at home Friday despite the funky weather.

The Eagles dropped just one match, losing 8-4 on the No. 1 doubles flight, and held on to some tight finishes.

The other doubles matches were a bit quicker, as the Eagles took 8-2 and 8-3 wins on No. 2 and No. 3 behind pairings of Catherine Gripp and Abby Ball on two, along with Tatum Wendt and Allie Thomas on three.

Singles saw a three tight fights, especially on No. 1 when Flagstaff's Brooke Freshour beat Glendale's Sheyla Amaya 7-5, 7-6 in a competitive battle. On singles No. 2 Flagstaff's Millicent Holliday took a 6-2, 6-2 win to handle her opponent.

On singles No. 3 Jadyn Romero got another win for Flagstaff with a 6-2, 7-5 win and the rest of the way was easy sailing for the Eagles. Ball won her singles match 6-2, 6-2. Thomas got a 6-2, 6-0 win and lastly Wendt beat her opponent 6-4, 6-2.

The Eagles improved to 1-1 with the win and are also scheduled to take on Mingus (0-1) in Cottonwood on Tuesday.

Baseball

Panthers 8, Badgers 1