Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys, girls tennis take wins over Glendale Friday

The Division II, Section Two Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team took its second 9-0 sweep in a row Friday afternoon with a win over D-II Glendale on the road.
The Eagles improved to 2-0.
The Eagles took six shutout wins Friday, paced by a strong doubles performance as No. 1 doubles pairing Sam Jensen and Zachary Miller beat Glendale's No. 1 John Mutu and Rudy Herrera, 8-0.
The Eagles were challenged in No. 2 doubles when Van Weiderholt and Quinn Kolodisnky survived an tight, 8-6, match.
The Eagles took the No. 3 double match via forfeit.
In singles things went about as smooth as doubles as Flagstaff allowed just four total points from Glendale from just two courts.
Over on No. 1 Flagstaff's top singles player Camden Hagerman beat Mutu 6-1, 6-1. On No. 2 Flagstaff's Daniel Muscarella bested Herrera 6-0, 6-2.
Flagstaff's Alejandro Acuna on No. 3 took a 6-0, 6-0 win while teammate Nichlos Conto also took a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Miller and Jensen both won their singles matches via forfeit.
The Eagles are scheduled to take on section opponent Mingus Union (0-1) Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in Cottonwood.
Girls tennis
Eagles 8, Cardinals 1
Also taking on Glendale on Friday, Flagstaff also came away with a strong win at home Friday despite the funky weather.
The Eagles dropped just one match, losing 8-4 on the No. 1 doubles flight, and held on to some tight finishes.
The other doubles matches were a bit quicker, as the Eagles took 8-2 and 8-3 wins on No. 2 and No. 3 behind pairings of Catherine Gripp and Abby Ball on two, along with Tatum Wendt and Allie Thomas on three.
Singles saw a three tight fights, especially on No. 1 when Flagstaff's Brooke Freshour beat Glendale's Sheyla Amaya 7-5, 7-6 in a competitive battle. On singles No. 2 Flagstaff's Millicent Holliday took a 6-2, 6-2 win to handle her opponent.
On singles No. 3 Jadyn Romero got another win for Flagstaff with a 6-2, 7-5 win and the rest of the way was easy sailing for the Eagles. Ball won her singles match 6-2, 6-2. Thomas got a 6-2, 6-0 win and lastly Wendt beat her opponent 6-4, 6-2.
The Eagles improved to 1-1 with the win and are also scheduled to take on Mingus (0-1) in Cottonwood on Tuesday.
Baseball
Panthers 8, Badgers 1
The 4A Coconino Panthers baseball team snapped a two-game skid behind five runs in the first inning against Prescott Saturday on the road.
The Panthers get back to .500 at 2-2 with the win. Prescott's lone run came in the bottom of the fifth while Coconino rattled off all eight of its scores in the first three innings.
The Panthers are scheduled to play at 4A Greenway (2-2) Monday at 4 p.m.
