LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff boys, girls, Basis girls will play in tennis playoffs next week

Flagstaff boys tennis will open the Division II playoffs as the seventh seed on Wednesday. The Eagles (13-1, 7-0 Section Two) will host No. 10-seeded Ironwood Ridge at Thorpe Park on Wednesday.
The Eagles won nine consecutive matches to end the regular season, beating their opponents by a combined score of 75-6.
Sophomore Camden Hagerman leads the way for the Eagles. He went 23-5 in the regular season overall, with an 11-3 record at No. 1 singles and 12-2 at No. 1 doubles while playing with junior Alejandro Acuna as a partner.
Girls tennis playoffs
Yeti host first round game
No. 6 Basis Flagstaff boasts an undefeated record heading into the D-III state tournament. The Yeti will host Gilbert Christian, the 11th seed, on Tuesday at Forest Highlands.
Basis Flagstaff went 10-0 in the regular season, with a 9-0 in the Section Six standings. Its two closest wins came in a pair of 6-3 victories over unranked Page, but the team has dominated each opponent this year so far.
Senior Aeliana Ricci boasts a 17-1 overall record this season, going 9-1 at No. 1 singles and 8-0 at No. 1 doubles with partner junior Jenna Crone. Crone, meanwhile, holds a 10-0 record at No. 2 singles.
Flagstaff visits Arcadia
No. 14 Flagstaff will visit No. 3 Arcadia in the first round of the D-II playoffs on Tuesday.
The Eagles (11-3, 5-3 Section Two) dropped their last match of the regular season, 8-1, at No. 5 Cactus Shadows, but had recorded enough wins to earn a playoff berth.
Freshman Ilianna Muscarella holds Flagstaff's best individual record, going 24-1 this season while primarily playing No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles with freshman Kaitlyn Barr.
1 of 22
Making Contact
Coconino’s Tanner Johnson (4) connects with the ball Tuesday during a game against Flagstaff at Flagstaff High School.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Battle of the 10s
Flagstaff’s Collin Doucette (10) gets a hand on the bag at first base as Coconino’s Quinn Mickelson (10) gets his glove around the ball Tuesday afternoon during a game at Flagstaff High School.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Flagstaff Battles Coconino
Flagstaff’s Justin Hanson (21) pitches against Coconino during a game at Flagstaff High School Tuesday afternoon.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Coconino's Izabel Pozar celebrates after hitting a home run during a game against Flagstaff Tuesday at Coconino High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
A Win for Flagstaff
Flagstaf’s Sylas Clerry (15) talks with his teammates during Flagstaff’s home win over crosstown rival Coconino Tuesday afternoon.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Flagstaff Coconino Baseball
Coconino’s Adrian Marquez (2) pitches against Flagstaff during a game Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Flagstaff Versus Coconino Baseball
Flagstaff’s Sylas Clerry (15) makes contact with the ball Tuesday afternoon during a game against Coconino at Flagstaff High School.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Flagstaff Eagles pitcher Gianna Baca works in the circle during a crosstown rivalry game against the Coconino Panthers Tuesday at Coconino High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Making The Out
Flagstaff’s Josh Lenners makes the catch in the outfield during a home game against Coconino Tuesday.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
A Flagstaff softball player slides into second under the watch of Coconino's KodyLynn Watson during a game Tuesday at Coconino High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Safely on Base
Coconino’s Tanner Johnson (4) gets to first base off a bunt during a game against host Flagstaff Tuesday.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Connecting
Coconino’s Quinn Mickelson (10) hits a line drive Tuesday during a game against Flagstaff at Flagstaff High School.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Flagstaff's Andi Elliott makes it safely to third base during a game against Coconino Tuesday at Coconino High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
A Flagstaff softball player slides into second as Coconino's Izabel Pozar attempts to tag her out during a game at Coconino High School on Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Coconino's Hannah Thornsley slides into third base as Flagstaff's Kaela Henry looks on during a game Tuesday at Coconino High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Coconino Panthers first baseman Maddi McDermed misses catching the ball as Flagstaff's Reese Elliot charges during a game Tuesday at Coconino High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Flagstaff's Lily Anderson hits the ball during a game Tuesday at Coconino High School against Coconino.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Coconino's KodyLynn Watson hits the ball Tuesday during a game against Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Coconino's pitcher Lily Anderson winds up the first pitch of the crosstown game against the Flagstaff Eagles Tuesday afternoon at Coconino High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Flagstaff's Danica Wilson slides safely into third after a narrowly missed catch by Coconino Panthers third baseman Marissa Rodriguez Tuesday during a game at Coconino High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
A Flagstaff softball player races through third base at a crosstown game against the hosting Coconino Panthers Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Crosstown Rival Softball
Flagstaff Eagles outfielder Reese Elliot throws the ball in during a crosstown game against the hosting Coconino Panthers on Tuesday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Softball
Spartans win two
No. 8-ranked 2A Conference Northland Prep swept a home doubleheader against No. 22 Desert Heights Prep on Thursday, defeating the Coyotes 20-1 in the first game and 16-0 in the nightcap.
In the first contest, the Spartans ran away early, scoring nine runs in the first inning.
Freshman pitcher Kianna Butler allowed just one hit and one run in the game, striking out 13 batters. Freshman Audre Wilson went 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk to lead the offense. Sophomore Dakota Lakin went 3 for 3, collecting two RBIs and three runs.
In the second game, Northland Prep scored 11 runs in the third inning to dominate again, keeping the Coyotes scoreless and winning again via mercy rule.
Junior Reannan Butler tallied seven strikeouts while working in the circle, allowing just three hits. Senior Maggie Auza went 2 for 3 with three RBIs on a home run and a double. She also drew a walk. Kianna Butler went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a home run.
Northland Prep (12-4, 6-0 Central Region) was set to host 19th-ranked Holbrook for a Friday game.