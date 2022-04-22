LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff boys, girls, Basis girls will play in tennis playoffs next week

Flagstaff boys tennis will open the Division II playoffs as the seventh seed on Wednesday. The Eagles (13-1, 7-0 Section Two) will host No. 10-seeded Ironwood Ridge at Thorpe Park on Wednesday.

The Eagles won nine consecutive matches to end the regular season, beating their opponents by a combined score of 75-6.

Sophomore Camden Hagerman leads the way for the Eagles. He went 23-5 in the regular season overall, with an 11-3 record at No. 1 singles and 12-2 at No. 1 doubles while playing with junior Alejandro Acuna as a partner.

Girls tennis playoffs

Yeti host first round game

No. 6 Basis Flagstaff boasts an undefeated record heading into the D-III state tournament. The Yeti will host Gilbert Christian, the 11th seed, on Tuesday at Forest Highlands.

Basis Flagstaff went 10-0 in the regular season, with a 9-0 in the Section Six standings. Its two closest wins came in a pair of 6-3 victories over unranked Page, but the team has dominated each opponent this year so far.

Senior Aeliana Ricci boasts a 17-1 overall record this season, going 9-1 at No. 1 singles and 8-0 at No. 1 doubles with partner junior Jenna Crone. Crone, meanwhile, holds a 10-0 record at No. 2 singles.

Flagstaff visits Arcadia

No. 14 Flagstaff will visit No. 3 Arcadia in the first round of the D-II playoffs on Tuesday.

The Eagles (11-3, 5-3 Section Two) dropped their last match of the regular season, 8-1, at No. 5 Cactus Shadows, but had recorded enough wins to earn a playoff berth.

Freshman Ilianna Muscarella holds Flagstaff's best individual record, going 24-1 this season while primarily playing No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles with freshman Kaitlyn Barr.

Softball

Spartans win two

No. 8-ranked 2A Conference Northland Prep swept a home doubleheader against No. 22 Desert Heights Prep on Thursday, defeating the Coyotes 20-1 in the first game and 16-0 in the nightcap.

In the first contest, the Spartans ran away early, scoring nine runs in the first inning.

Freshman pitcher Kianna Butler allowed just one hit and one run in the game, striking out 13 batters. Freshman Audre Wilson went 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk to lead the offense. Sophomore Dakota Lakin went 3 for 3, collecting two RBIs and three runs.

In the second game, Northland Prep scored 11 runs in the third inning to dominate again, keeping the Coyotes scoreless and winning again via mercy rule.

Junior Reannan Butler tallied seven strikeouts while working in the circle, allowing just three hits. Senior Maggie Auza went 2 for 3 with three RBIs on a home run and a double. She also drew a walk. Kianna Butler went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a home run.

Northland Prep (12-4, 6-0 Central Region) was set to host 19th-ranked Holbrook for a Friday game.

