LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff boys basketball wins at home

The No. 20 4A Conference Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Friday with a 65-61 road victory over the 30th-ranked Mingus Union Marauders.

The Eagles' (7-5, 4-2 Grand Canyon) 65 points is their highest total since a 76-33 win over 2A Northland Prep Academy on Dec. 9.

Flagstaff has six region games remaining before the regular season ends, beginning Tuesday with a road contest -- its seventh away game in a row -- at No. 41 Mohave.

NPA Spartans 47, Scottsdale Prep Spartans 35

No. 31 Northland Prep Academy won its third consecutive game Friday over No. 25 Scottsdale Prep at home, pushing its record over .500 (6-5, 4-1 Central) for the first time since recording a 2-1 record on Dec. 2.

Senior Malakai Hanson scored 14 points, while also collecting five rebounds, six assists and six steals.

The 2A Spartans will host No. 47 North Pointe Prep on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Eagles 58, Marauders 22

No. 5 Flagstaff (10-1, 6-0 Grand Canyon) won its 10th consecutive regular-season game Friday on the road over No. 26 Mingus Union in a Grand Canyon Region matchup.

The Eagles were led by freshman guard Teagan Martin, who scored a game-high 12 points.

Flagstaff will host No. 36 Mohave on Tuesday.

Volunteers 46, Coconino 36

No. 12 Coconino (6-5, 5-2 Grand Canyon) fell to No. 19 Lee Williams on the road on Friday.

The Panthers will visit 44th-rannked Prescott Tuesday.

Scottsdale Prep Spartans 36, NPA Spartans 30

No. 37 Northland Prep Academy fell at home to No. 23 Scottsdale Prep on Friday.

The Spartans (1-10, 1-4 Central) lost their fifth consecutive game with the defeat.

Northland Prep will host No. 34 North Pointe Prep on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Badgers 1, Panthers 0 (forfeit)

No. 47 Coconino had to forfeit its Friday match against Prescott, and thus missed out on a chance to pick up its first win of the season.

Coconino will host No. 17 Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday.

