Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys, Basis Flagstaff girls both land No. 8 seeds for state tourneys

The Arizona Interscholastic Association released the high school tennis team championship brackets on Thursday.
The Flagstaff Eagles boys team (11-0) ended the regular season ranked No. 8 in Division II and will host No. 9 Thunderbird (11-2) in Flagstaff on Wednesday. The Eagles, following a 6-3 win at Lee Williams to end the season this week, have won 89 of 99 individual matches in 2021.
Thunderbird enters the playoffs riding a five-match winning streak. The Chiefs’ last loss was on April 8, 9-0, to No. 5 Paradise Valley. Their last victory came 5-4 over Cactus Shadows on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated the Cactus Shadows Falcons, 7-2, on April 14.
The first-round winner will face the winner of No. 1 ALA - Gilbert North and No. 16 Canyon View.
Meanwhile, the Basis Flagstaff Yeti girls (8-2) also reached the playoffs in the 2021 season. No. 8 in the D-III seedings, the Yeti will host No. 9 Chandler Prep (7-3) on April 27.
Basis Flagstaff has won four consecutive matches heading into the postseason. Its last loss came at the hands of Sedona Red Rock, the undefeated D-III, Section VI champions. The Yeti ended their regular season with an 8-1 win over Northland Prep on Tuesday.
Chandler Prep also boasts a four-match win streak ahead of the playoffs. The Titans’ knocked off Gilbert Christian, 7-2, to end their regular season on Tuesday.
The winner of this match will play on May 5 against the winner of No. 1 Scottsdale Prep and No. 16 Tombstone.
Softball
Sand Devils 6, Spartans 5, game 1
Northland Prep lost its first game of the 2021 season Thursday, falling in eight innings in a road game at Page as part of a doubleheader.
The 2A Conference Spartans trailed nearly the entire game, down 4-3 heading into the seventh and final inning. Northland Prep scored two runs to take a late lead, 5-4, before giving up one in the bottom of the seventh inning to go into extra innings.
Page sophomore Grace Jump held the Spartans scoreless in the eighth inning, and the Sand Devils scored in the bottom of the inning to win in walk-off fashion.
Northland Prep had eight hits, one walk and scored five runs.
Spartans 17, Sand Devils 2, game 2
The Spartans found revenge in the second game of the doubleheader, beating Page in five innings mere hours after dropping the first.
Junior Maggie Auza pitched all five innings, giving up just four hits and two earned runs. She also added a home run and two RBIs as a batter.
Senior Natalie Hansen led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. Sophomore Reannan Butler also tacked on a home run and a double, going 2 for 4 with an RBI.