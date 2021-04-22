Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys, Basis Flagstaff girls both land No. 8 seeds for state tourneys

The winner of this match will play on May 5 against the winner of No. 1 Scottsdale Prep and No. 16 Tombstone.

Softball

Sand Devils 6, Spartans 5, game 1

Northland Prep lost its first game of the 2021 season Thursday, falling in eight innings in a road game at Page as part of a doubleheader.

The 2A Conference Spartans trailed nearly the entire game, down 4-3 heading into the seventh and final inning. Northland Prep scored two runs to take a late lead, 5-4, before giving up one in the bottom of the seventh inning to go into extra innings.

Page sophomore Grace Jump held the Spartans scoreless in the eighth inning, and the Sand Devils scored in the bottom of the inning to win in walk-off fashion.

Northland Prep had eight hits, one walk and scored five runs.

Spartans 17, Sand Devils 2, game 2

The Spartans found revenge in the second game of the doubleheader, beating Page in five innings mere hours after dropping the first.

Junior Maggie Auza pitched all five innings, giving up just four hits and two earned runs. She also added a home run and two RBIs as a batter.