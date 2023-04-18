The Flagstaff beach volleyball team ended its season with a first-round exit in the Division II state tournament Monday in Goodyear.

The No. 14-seeded Eagles fell 4-1 to the third-seeded Estrella Foothills Wolves, and finished the spring with an overall record of 7-5 and a 4-0 mark in the Section Four standings).

Senior Haylee Gilleland and sophomore Macie Moseng won 21-17, 21-16 at ones.

Gilleland and Moseng are set to compete in the D-II pairs tournament beginning Monday, May 1, in Queen Creek.

Flagstaff had four sophomores and three freshmen in the starting 10 Monday.

Softball

Eagles 6, Bears 5

No. 9 Flagstaff bounced back from its first region loss with a home win over 11th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain Monday. Just a few days after losing to the Bears, the Eagles (13-2, 9-1 Grand Canyon) started Monday's game with a 4-1 lead and never gave it up.

The 4A Conference Eagles' underclassmen were solid at the plate. Sophomore Abby Schmitz went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and sophomore Hallie Watkins hit a solo home run.

Flagstaff will play its home finale Thursday against Coconino at 4 p.m.

Baseball

Panthers 8, Thunderbirds 1

No. 18 Coconino won its fifth consecutive game Monday at home.

The 4A Panthers (11-5, 6-4 Grand Canyon) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after posting two in the bottom of the second to lead 6-0.

Senior Jacob Clouse went 1 for 2 with two walks for Panthers, who were in the middle of a three-game homestand on Monday. He scored three runs and drove in one run. Junior Connor Culwell went 1 for 4 with a two-RBI triple.

Senior Quinn Mickelson, senior Tyler Ragan and junior Wyatt Bellar combined to give up just five hits on the mound and strike out seven total batters.

The Panthers will play their home finale Thursday against Flagstaff at 4 p.m.

Track and field

Eagles win in Prescott Valley

Both the Flagstaff boys and girls won the team competitions at the Bradshaw Mountain Bears Invitational Saturday at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

The girls scored 140.5 points, while Northland Prep Academy took third (98) and Coconino placed fourth (76). The Eagles boys scored 153 points to clinch the win, Coconino took third (91) and NPA placed 10th (29). Each of the three teams placed several athletes in the top five of their various competitions.

Flagstaff girls

100m - Alexis Taylor - 3rd - 13.13

400m Haley Johnson - 3rd - 1:04.80 Makennah Mitchell - 4th - 1:06.00

800m Taylor Biggambler - 2nd - 2:28.43 Sage Ketter - 5th - 2:34.08

1600m Bella Ciminieri - 1st - 5:29.07B Makennah Mitchell - 3rd - 5:32.24

3200m Olivia Baker - 1st - 12:35.16 Bella Ciminieri - 2nd - 12:35.80 Austin Benally - 5th - 13:58.69

4x100 relay - Audrey Hutton, Makennah Mitchell, Haley Johnson, Taylor Biggambler - 2nd - 4:29.76

4x800 relay - Sierra Manygoats, Audrey Hutton, Sage Ketter, Taylor Biggambler - 1st - 10:26.23

Javelin - Abbey Carlson - 4th - 81-10

High jump Rachel Hagerman - T-2nd - 5-00 Teagan Martin - 4th - 4-10 Audrey Hutton - 5th - 4-08

Pole vault - Maria Giovale and Audrey Ketter - T-3rd - 7-11

Long jump Cody Langdon - 2nd - 16-00.25 Martha Korneliussen - 3rd - 16-00



Coconino girls

800m - Mary McGinlay - 3rd - 2:29.22

1600m - Mary McGinlay - 2nd - 5:31.93

100m hurdles - Wylan Smith - 3rd - 16.88

300m hurdles - Wylan Smith - 1st - 50.35

4x100 relay - Wylan Smith, Presley Bruner, Bailey McGraw, Raely Palmer - 2nd - 52.06

4x400 relay - Bailey McGraw, Addyson Palmer, Kylee Smith, Wheaten Smith - 4th - 4:37.48

Shot put - Darkenya Gencarelle - 2nd - 37-09.50

Pole vault Raely Palmer - 2nd - 9-05 Wylan Smith - T-5th - 7-11



NPA girls

100m - Mollie Donahoe - 4th - 13.26

200m - Mollie Donahoe - 3rd - 27.73

800m - Miyah Weiss - 4th - 2:31.55

3200m Deia Mulligan - 3rd - 13:21.96 Sarah Drexler - 4th - 13:45.11

300m hurdles - Savana Reyher - 4th - 53.40

4x100 relay - Miyah Weiss, Mollie Donahoe, Hannah Petrucci, Abigail Yanka - 1st - 50.96

4x400 relay - Lilah Bringard, Savana Reyher, Abigail Yanka, Miyah Weiss - 1st- 4:23.26



Shot put - Noemi Rhon - 1st - 32-11.75

Javelin - Milly Gindorf - 5th - 80-01

High jump - Abigail Yanka - 1st - 5-02

Flagstaff boys

100m - Parker Clifford - 2nd - 11.11

200m Parker Clifford - 1st - 22.47 Michael Nielsen - 5th - 23.75

400m Elijah Talkalai - 3rd - 53.14 Shaydon Begay - 4th - 53.55

800m - Alex Bland - 5th - 2:04.58

1600m Dash McQuivey - 2nd - 4:28.68 Spencer Lott - 3rd - 4:35.42 Cole Troxler - 4th - 4:39.02

110m hurdles Jack Grahmann - 3rd - 18.60 Logan Othon - 4th - 18.77

300m hurdles - Jack Grahmann - 2nd - 43.58

4x100 relay - Owen Firth, Amare Menninger, Tyler MaGill, Parker Clifford - 2nd - 44.34

4x400 relay - Michael Nielsen, William Smith, Shaydon Begay, Isaiah Zanone - 2nd - 3:36.44

4x800 relay - Shaydon Begay, Alex Bland, Elijah Talkalai, Dash McQuivey - 1st - 8:07.43



Discus - Gavin Franklin - 3rd - 103-04

Javelin - Tyler Tucker - 4th - 132-00

High jump - Michael Nielsen - T-5th - 5-06

Pole vault Owen Firth - 1st - 12-11 Tyler Tucker - 2nd - 12-05 Eli Paine - 5th - 9-11

Long jump - Amare Menninger - 3rd - 20-01

Coconino boys

100m - Cole Hagaman - 5th - 11.38

200m - Mike Chukwujigha - 2nd - 22.82

800m - Clayton Rhoton - 1st - 2:00.62

1600m Nicholas Wolfe - 1st - 4:28.41 Clayton Rhoton - 5th - 4:40.53

3200m - Laine Davis - 1st - 10:36.54

110m hurdles - Andrew Padilla - 1st - 18.26

4x400 relay - Clayton Rhoton, Dakota Hunter, Nicholas Wolfe, Mike Chukwujigha - 3rd - 3:39.17

Pole vault - Cole Hagaman - 3rd - 12-05

NPA boys

3200m - Isaac Finney - 3rd - 10:52.45

High jump - Lukas Pico - 3rd - 5-10