Local Roundup: Flagstaff-based runners flirt with 15K national title at Gate River Run

A few Flagstaff-based runners flirted with winning a national title at the Gate River Run 15K on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, while a familiar name won the women's crown.

Emily Sisson claimed the top podium spot with a time of 48:09, which is also PR for the veteran racer. Meanwhile, Abbabiya Simbassa of Flagstaff placed second in the men's race in 43:54 behind champ Clayton Young, who clocked a PR 43:52.

Diane Nukuri, locally based athlete, crossed the finish line in 10th at 50:44 for a PR on the women's side, while McKirdy Trained athlete John Raneri finished in the same spot on the men's side in 44:15, also a PR.

Lindsay Flanagan was the silver medalist, finishing in 49:14 and registering a PR.

NAZ Elite's Rory Linkletter and Sid Vaughn ended their Saturday's with top-20 finishes, with the former taking 13th in 44:41 and the latter placing 20th in 45:12 as both ran their first-ever 15Ks.

Just more than 3,600 women ran the 15K event, with just over 3,000 competing on the men's side.

