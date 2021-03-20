Local Roundup: Flagstaff-based runners flirt with 15K national title at Gate River Run

A few Flagstaff-based runners flirted with winning a national title at the Gate River Run 15K on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, while a familiar name won the women's crown.
Emily Sisson claimed the top podium spot with a time of 48:09, which is also PR for the veteran racer. Meanwhile, Abbabiya Simbassa of Flagstaff placed second in the men's race in 43:54 behind champ Clayton Young, who clocked a PR 43:52.
Diane Nukuri, locally based athlete, crossed the finish line in 10th at 50:44 for a PR on the women's side, while McKirdy Trained athlete John Raneri finished in the same spot on the men's side in 44:15, also a PR.
Lindsay Flanagan was the silver medalist, finishing in 49:14 and registering a PR.
NAZ Elite's Rory Linkletter and Sid Vaughn ended their Saturday's with top-20 finishes, with the former taking 13th in 44:41 and the latter placing 20th in 45:12 as both ran their first-ever 15Ks.
Just more than 3,600 women ran the 15K event, with just over 3,000 competing on the men's side.
Baseball
Eagles 10, Knights 3
Make that four up and four down for 4A Conference Flagstaff, which took down 5A Lake Havasu Saturday afternoon in a road game in Lake Havasu City.
Flagstaff dropped Lake Havasu to 1-3 and is now scheduled to host 4A Greenway (1-0) Wednesday at at 3:30 p.m.
The Eagles are one of four teams in the 4A that holds an undefeated record, with a minimum of three games played, as of time of publication.
Wildcats 14, Panthers 4
One of the other undefeated 4A teams had a good day against Coconino Friday.
The Mesquite Wildcats (3-0) scored seven runs in the fourth inning en route to a victory over the Panthers in the Valley. Coconino scored three runs in the third inning and one in the fifth.
The Wildcats recorded 12 total hits against the Panthers, who fell to 1-1 overall. Coconino recorded half as many hits in the loss.
Coconino (1-1) hosts Grand Canyon Region rival Prescott (1-1) Tuesday for a 4 p.m. ballgame.