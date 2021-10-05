LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff-based runners earn hardware at Prescott cross country meet

Several Flagstaff High School and Basis Flagstaff athletes placed high at the Ray Wherley XC Invitational in Prescott on Saturday.

Basis Flagstaff sophomore Emily Mullaney won the varsity No. 1 race with a 21:26 finish, just ahead of Flagstaff sophomore Indi Jones (22:09) in second place.

Flagstaff sophomore Sage Ketter (22:52) placed second in the varsity No. 14-5 race, while fellow Eagles junior Sabrina Ketter (22.57) took third.

Flagstaff freshman Audrey Ketter (22:18) took second place in the varsity No. 6-7 race. Junior Madeline Trilling (23:48) won the junior/senior open race for the Eagles.

Volleyball

Tigers 3, Spartans 1

No. 15-ranked Northland Prep’s regular-season win streak ended at five matches Saturday, as the Spartans fell at No. 7 Kingman Academy in a meeting of non-region squads. The two 2A Conference teams split the first two sets, but NPA lost 25-20 and 25-23 in the final two.

Senior Maggie Auza led the Spartans with 16 kills, while junior Bella Mosong recorded 11. Auza also led the team with 20 digs.

The Spartans (6-3) will host Desert Heights Academy on Thursday for a Central Region contest.