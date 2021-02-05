Local Roundup: Flagstaff-based football recruits make commitments official

A few local football products will be playing at the collegiate level after making commitments official on Wednesday, national signing day.

The biggest name so far to make his commitment official is Flagstaff Eagles standout running back Luis Jaramillo. The prolific back made a surprising move, picking Division II Western New Mexico over hometown Northern Arizona -- which had been recruiting Jaramillo over the past two years.

It isn't clear why Jaramillo chose Western New Mexico over Northern Arizona, but Western New Mexico has been known to nab Arizona prospects who fall through the cracks and are missed by other schools.

Jaramillo, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com's recruiting database, finished his high school career with 3,280 rushing yards, 47 total touchdowns and averaged 7.4 yards per rush. He recorded 117 yards per game over his three varsity seasons at Flagstaff. He played the bulk of the condensed 2020 season with an injured ankle and wasn't full healthy until the end of the eight-game regular season.

Northern Arizona has recently received commitments from local products such as former Flagstaff Eagles quarterback Joe Weidinger and former Coconino athlete Ty Furr as walk-ons, but has not gotten any local commitments during this recruiting cycle.