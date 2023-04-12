The Flagstaff baseball team couldn't keep its undefeated streak going, falling 10-5 to Prescott at home Tuesday.

The fourth-ranked 4A Conference Eagles (12-1, 6-1 Grand Canyon) fell behind 8-2 after three innings. Flagstaff scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the deficit to four.

Eagles senior Heath Lopez went 3 for 4 from the plate with a pair of runs scored. Senior Nick Lopez hit a solo home run, going 1 for 3 overall with a walk.

Flagstaff will play a Thursday road rematch with Prescott.

Softball

Eagles 4, Badgers 2

Flagstaff came back late to steal a win at Prescott Tuesday and remain undefeated in the Grand Canyon Region standings.

The No. 13 4A Eagles (11-1, 7-0 Grand Canyon) were facing a 2-1 deficit in the top of the seventh inning. Junior Olivia Lanssens tied the game with a run scored, and senior Danica Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. Senior Gracie Schmitz added an RBI single to increase the advantage, finishing the road game 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

Junior Gianna Baca was efficient in the circle, keeping the Badgers scoreless in the final frame to win. She pitched all seven innings, giving up just three hits and striking out 12 batters.

The Eagles will host Prescott for a Thursday game at 4 p.m.

Panthers 16, Volunteers 0

No. 14 Coconino needed just four innings to dispatch Lee Williams at home Tuesday.

The 4A Panthers (9-1, 5-1 Grand Canyon) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Junior Alyssa Fockler hit a two-run double to score the 15th and 16th runs to win by mercy rule. She went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Just as efficient was senior KodyLynn Watson, who also went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and as many runs scored.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Tso pitched, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.

The Panthers will visit Lee Williams in Kingman for a Thursday contest.

Beach volleyball

SDO Eagles 4, FHS Eagles 1

Flagstaff, slotted at 15th in the Division II rankings for the match, dropped a road match at Sandra Day O'Connor, the top-ranked D-I team, in Phoenix Tuesday.

Flagstaff (6-4, 3-0 Section Four) started strong with a victory at the fives court. Freshmen Kylee Wilson and Peighton Killeen won 21-11, 21-12.

The Eagles were set to host Mohave Wednesday. A victory for Flagstaff would cement a first-place finish in the section.

Boys tennis

Eagles 8, Falcons 1

Sixth-ranked D-II Flagstaff won its eighth consecutive match Tuesday, defeating D-II Cactus Shadows, ranked No. 19, in Phoenix.

The Eagles (8-1, 3-0 Section Two) earned wins at all three doubles positions.

Eagles junior Camden Hagerman won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot in singles.

The only close match victory came from junior Braden Jones, who won 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 at the No. 6 flight.

Flagstaff was set to visit Mingus Union Wednesday.

Yeti 7, Sand Devils 2

D-III Basis Flagstaff pushed its record to 3-2 (3-2 Section Six) with a home victory over Page, a section foe, Tuesday.

The Yeti recorded five straight-sets wins in singles. Seniors Ryan Crane and Evan Hofstetter both won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 and 4 positions, respectively.

Basis Flagstaff has not played enough matches to qualify for a ranking. It will host Kingman Tuesday for a 1 p.m. match at the Hal Jensen Recreation Center to end the regular season.

Girls tennis

Yeti 9, Sand Devils 0

Second-ranked Basis Flagstaff is still undefeated after dispatching Page Tuesday in Flagstaff for a section victory.

The D-III Yeti (8-0, 8-0 Section Six) swept the Sand Devils with dominant wins in doubles and a few easy victories in singles.

Senior Jenna Crone won 6-1, 6-1 at the top singles spot.

The Yeti will take on city rival Northland Prep for a Thursday match set to start at 3 p.m. at the Continental Country Club courts.

Eagles 6, Spartans 3

No. 16 Northland Prep Academy saw a three-match win streak snapped Tuesday, falling at home against Anthem Prep.

D-III Northland Prep (5-3, 5-3 Section Six) got its best performance from juniors Helena Gaviglio and Jennifer Delaney at the No. 2 doubles spot. The pair won 8-0. They have gone 4-0 as a doubles duo this season.

The Spartans will host Basis Flagstaff Thursday.

Falcons 7, Eagles 2

No. 12 Flagstaff's win streak ended at seven matches, as it lost to 16th-ranked Cactus Shadows at home Tuesday.

The Eagles (7-2, 2-1 Section Two) couldn't keep up the top spot in the section with the loss.

Cactus Shadows dominated the doubles, but the Eagles earned a pair of singles wins. Senior Jadyn Romero was Flagstaff's top performer, winning 6-2, 6-1 on court six.

D-II Flagstaff was set to host Mingus Union in another section match Wednesday.